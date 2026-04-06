Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has countered Congress allegations of his family owning Dubai property, calling the documents fake, stolen from Scribd, and part of a 'fake AI campaign'. He identified the real owners to dismiss the claims.

Sarma counters 'Fake AI Campaign' allegations

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday countered the allegations levelled by Congress, claiming that property documents used to link his family to apartments in Dubai were stolen from the document-sharing platform Scribd.

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Identifying the real owners as Md Ahmad and Fatima Sulaiman, Sarma dismissed the opposition's claims as a digitally manipulated "fake AI campaign".

On X, Sarma wrote, "We have uncovered the real owners of the two Dubai apartments named during #CongFakeAICampaign. These flats are owned by Md. Ahmad and Fatima Sulaiman. Cong stole these documents from Scribd-https://scribd.com/document/769481891/May-Residence-Title-Deed#google_vignette. This is how we have found out, try on your own phones."

Earlier in the day, Sarma rejected allegations made by the Congress regarding overseas assets, calling purported Dubai property documents "fake" and part of a "fake AI campaign".

In a post on X, Sarma said, "Busting another lie of #CongFakeAICampaign. The Dubai property title deeds have also turned out to be FAKE with glaring inconsistencies and no authentic record. All of their lies are THUS BUSTED. Legal action will follow."

Riniki Bhuyan Sharma hits back at Gaurav Gogoi

Along with his post, CM Sarma also shared a link to verify his claim. Meanwhile, Sarma's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, responded to a post by Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on the same issue.

Gogoi had written on X, "Reading about the Golden visa in Dubai. It is a long-term residence visa which enables investors to live in the United Arab Emirates."

Replying to this, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma said, "Reading about tourism in Islamabad, Lahore and Rawalpindi. It seems to genuinely appeal to some couples."

She also rejected allegations that she or her family hold assets or business interests abroad. "I'll save you the suspense and answer these laughable questions myself. Here it is: Neither I, nor my children, nor my husband have any business interests or assets in Dubai or anywhere outside India. Now your turn. Can you disclose whether your wife has or has ever had a bank account in Pakistan? And will you make those details public?" she said in another post.

She further questioned Gogoi's claims, saying, "Also interesting how, within 24 hours, you've already climbed down from your claim of a 'golden visa on an Egyptian passport' to now talking about an 'Indian passport'."

Row escalates with more allegations, legal threats

The exchange comes after Gogoi raised questions on X regarding alleged foreign assets and passport details of the Assam Chief Minister and his family.

Earlier, Congress leader Pawan Khera had alleged in a press conference that Riniki Bhuyan Sharma owns three passports and that the family has business interests worth Rs 52,000 crore in the United States.

Sarma denied the allegations and said he would file a defamation case against Khera.

Political fallout ahead of Assam elections

The political row has intensified ahead of the Assam Assembly elections scheduled for April 9 across 126 constituencies, with counting set to take place on May 4.

Earlier, Congress leader Pawan Khera had alleged in a press conference that Riniki Bhuyan Sharma owns three passports and that the family has business interests worth Rs 52,000 crore in the United States. Sarma denied the allegations and said he would file a defamation case against Khera. The political row has intensified ahead of the Assam Assembly elections scheduled for April 9 across 126 constituencies, with counting set to take place on May 4. (ANI)