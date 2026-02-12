Sarita Yolmo becomes the first woman TTE on the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway's tour duty, a historic milestone for women's representation. This comes as Indian Railways boosts NE connectivity with a Rs 11,486 crore budget and major projects.

The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is witnessing a historic milestone as Sarita Yolmo becomes the first woman Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) to be assigned the prestigious "Tour Duty" on the iconic world-heritage railway.

A Journey of Perseverance and Representation

Sarita Yolmo's journey to this achievement reflects remarkable perseverance. She began her career in the Railway Press, serving with dedication until the facility's closure. Rather than letting a career shift slow her down, Sarita transitioned seamlessly into the commercial department, taking on a new role as a TTE based in New Jalpaiguri (NJP) as per a release.

While she manages regular duties at NJP, Sarita occasionally directs for DHR Tour Duty. This assignment makes her the first woman in NFR history to oversee the iconic DHR heritage tours.

Sarita Yolmo's presence on the Toy Train is more than a job assignment; it is a significant step forward in women's representation in the technical and field operations of the Indian Railways. Her story is a testament to the evolving spirit of the railways, where tradition meets progress.

Major Infrastructure Boost for Northeast Railways

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways has allocated Rs 11,486 crore for Assam and the North Eastern states, reflecting a fivefold increase compared to 2014 and reaffirming its commitment to faster, safer and future-ready rail connectivity across the region, stated an official report on Monday.

According to an official statement from Indian Railways, a massive infrastructure push is underway in Assam and the Northeast with Rs 72,468 crore worth of railway projects currently in progress and surveys for new railway lines are being conducted to further expand the network, while rail connectivity to Bhutan from Kokrajhar to Gelephu (69 Km) is being planned.

The Railways project has resumed, and works in Sikkim and Nagaland are also progressing at a fast rate, significantly improving regional and international connectivity, as mentioned in the report. The launch of the nation's first Vande Bharat Sleeper train services on the Kamakhya-Howrah route, connecting Assam and West Bengal on January 17, 2026, is the most significant infrastructure development in Assam, said the report. (ANI)