Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha participated in the Bani Bandana programme organised by the Dhaar Committee at Ward No. 40 in Agartala, where he unveiled a 40-foot-high idol of Goddess Saraswati on the premises of Bardawali Higher Secondary School. Chief Minister Manik Saha offered prayers on the occasion of Saraswati Puja. The unveiling marked the celebration of Saraswati Puja with enthusiasm and devotion, with a large number of devotees gathering at the venue.

CM on Puja and Tripura's Traditions

Speaking to ANI, CM Manik Saha said, "This is Ward 40 of Agartala Municipal Corporation, and my Vidhan Sabha and a 40-foot-high idol of Goddess Saraswati has been unveiled. In Tripura's tradition, Saraswati Puja, Durga Puja, Kali Puja or Lakshmi Puja, in 12 months, 13 festivals are conducted here. Basanti Puja starts from Friday. The corporator in Ward 40 has organised this Saraswati Puja. It will be celebrated for 6 days. Many cultural events will be held. In the Hindu tradittion each god is worshipped for a different purpose. Today we have worshipped the goddess of education, that the age group 18 to 35 years, should be gifted with intellectual, and with the help of education and wisdom to take the state forward."

Awards and Community Engagement

During the programme on Thursday, CM Manik Saha also presented awards and felicitated several distinguished individuals for their contributions in various fields, encouraging social, cultural and educational excellence. He interacted with local residents and appreciated the organisers' collective efforts to preserve cultural traditions and promote community harmony.

Festivities Include Fair and Large Gathering

A fair was also organised in connection with the Saraswati Puja, adding to the festive spirit of the occasion. The fair drew a large number of visitors and created a vibrant atmosphere in the area.

The programme featured local representatives, eminent personalities, and a large gathering of devotees, reflecting the deep cultural and religious significance of Saraswati Puja in Tripura.