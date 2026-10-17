LAHDC Kargil CEC Mohd Jaffer Akhoon hailed the Centre's decision to grant district status to Sankoo, calling it the fulfillment of a long-cherished dream and proof of PM Modi's 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' as a ground reality.

Hailing the Central government's decision to grant district status to Sankoo (Suru Valley), Chairman and Chief Executive Councillor (CEC) of LAHDC Kargil, Mohd Jaffer Akhoon, on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas" is "not merely a slogan, but a reality delivered on the ground."

Terming the creation of the new district and the formal order for an accompanying Hill Council setup as the culmination of a long-cherished dream, Akhoon expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the Ladakh Union Territory administration for addressing the long-standing aspirations of the region's largest subdivision.

Talking to ANI on the development, Akhoon said that while new districts had earlier been announced and operationalised across Ladakh, there had been a lingering sense of despair among the people of Sankoo, which is the region's largest subdivision. "Earlier, when new districts were created from Kargil, Sankoo was somehow left out despite fulfilling all criteria—be it population, geographical area, backwardness, or strategic importance. The longing of the local population for district status had grown immensely," Akhoon stated.

Expressing his heartfelt gratitude, the CEC said: "I do not have enough words to thank the Government of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the central and UT-level BJP leadership, as well as the Lieutenant Governor and the UT administration. This was a dream I had pursued vigorously for the past three years, especially over the last six months through continuous efforts."

Akhoon noted that the government has not only issued the formal order creating the new district but has also cleared the establishment of a dedicated Hill Council framework for the region. "Yesterday, that long-cherished dream was fulfilled. Not only has the new district been officially notified, but the order regarding the new Hill Council has also been issued. This proves that the Prime Minister's call of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' is not merely a slogan, but a ground reality delivered to the people," he added.

LG Announces Historic Overhaul

Earlier on October 16, in a historic administrative overhaul, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena announced the declaration of Sankoo as the eighth district of the Union Territory of Ladakh, alongside the decision to constitute a dedicated Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) for the newly formed district.

The announcement was met with spontaneous, jubilant celebrations in Sankoo, located in the Suru Valley, where thousands braved sub-zero temperatures and chilly winds to mark the fulfillment of a decades-long regional demand.

In a post on X, the Lieutenant Governor expressed his deep gratitude to the people and highlighted the administration's commitment to grassroots governance.

"Overwhelmed by the massive gathering and jubilant celebrations in Sankoo today, on declaration of Sankoo as Ladakh’s 8th district, followed by the announcement to constitute Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), as in all other districts of Ladakh. The immense joy and gratitude of the people, braving the icy winds on a chilly evening, is truly heartwarming. This historic milestone fulfils their long-standing demand and brings the administration right to their doorstep, in one of the most populous regions in Ladakh. Deepest gratitude to Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji and Hon'ble HM Shri @AmitShah Ji, for consistently guiding Ladakh on the path of progress and inclusive development. I assure the people of Sankoo that all administrative requirements, including the posting of officials, will be addressed at the earliest, so that the benefits of development reach every single household. — LG Ladakh (@lg_ladakh) October 16, 2026 "Overwhelmed by the massive gathering and jubilant celebrations in Sankoo today, on the declaration of Sankoo as Ladakh’s 8th district, followed by the announcement to constitute the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), as in all other districts of Ladakh", the LG said.

"The immense joy and gratitude of the people, braving the icy winds on a chilly evening, is truly heartwarming. This historic milestone fulfils their long-standing demand and brings the administration right to their doorstep, in one of the most populous regions in Ladakh", he said.

LG Saxena credited the central leadership for prioritising the region's socio-economic aspirations. "Deepest gratitude to Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji and Hon'ble HM Shri @AmitShah Ji, for consistently guiding Ladakh on the path of progress and inclusive development. I assure the people of Sankoo that all administrative requirements, including the posting of officials, will be addressed at the earliest, so that the benefits of development reach every single household", he said. (ANI)