Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi, leading the Sankalp Yatra marking 25 years of PM Modi's service, received a warm welcome in Nadiad, Kheda. He paid tributes at several revered sites and was greeted by ministers, officials, and enthusiastic citizens.

Dy CM Pays Tributes

As part of the Sankalp Yatra from Vadnagar to Varanasi, marking 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s journey from Jan Seva to Rashtra Seva, bikers accompanying Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi received a warm welcome today at Kamla in Nadiad taluka of Kheda district from Minister of State for Revenue Sanjaysinh Mahida and public representatives with chants of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’.

According to a release, the Deputy CM paid floral tributes to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Kamla Chowk; At Kamla, the Ambaji Pilgrims’ Seva Mandap and local dignitaries enthusiastically welcomed everyone with patriotic chants. He offered prayers at Santram Samadhi Sthan, Santram Temple; respectfully paid respects at the Samadhi of Param Pujya Mahant Narayandas Swami at Ramnarayan Bhavan; and received the blessings of Param Pujya Mahant Ramdasji Maharaj.

The citizens of Nadiad enthusiastically welcomed the participants of the Seva Sankalp Yatra along the route with sacred Jal Kalash and showers of flowers.

Dignitaries in Attendance

On this occasion, Minister of State for Revenue Sanjaysinh Mahida, Nadiad MLA Pankaj Desai, prominent leader Smt. Nayana Patel, other local dignitaries, devotees and pilgrims, along with Collector NV Upadhyay, Municipal Commissioner Kiran Jhaveri, Superintendent of Police Vijay Patel, District Development Officer Jayant Kishor, and other senior administrative officials, were present.