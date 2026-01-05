PM's EAC member Sanjeev Sanyal provides a Day 8 update from INSV Kaundinya's voyage to Oman, detailing a challenging day of calm seas, slow progress, a spectacular moonrise, and the switch to dry rations like Gujarati Thepla.

Economist and Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council member Sanjeev Sanyal on Monday shared a vivid Day 8 update from the Arabian Sea, offering fresh insights into the historic voyage of INSV Kaundinya to Oman. Taking to X, Sanyal described a challenging yet reflective day at sea, marked by calm waters, shifting winds and moments of quiet resilience aboard the vessel.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Calm Seas and Shifting Winds

According to sanyal, most of the previous afternoon and night witnessed zero wind and "flat glassy seas," causing the ship to drift slowly south-west with the current. "Most of yesterday afternoon and night was zero wind and flat glassy seas. We drifted slowly south-west with the current. This morning, a gentle north-eastern wind is allowing some direction at 1.5 to 2.0 knots," he wrote.

Life Aboard the Vessel

The update further captured the human side of the voyage, with Sanyal stating, "We saw a spectacular moonrise last night. It was so bright that it looked almost like a sunrise (the moon was more yellow than silvery). As expected, our fresh rations are now exhausted, and we will run on dry rations from here. Had Gujarati Thepla with mango pickle for breakfast - it is clear why it was invented."

Navigating Slow Progress

Noting the slow progress, Sanyal said, "We hope to cross the way point tomorrow evening. With hot blazing sun and no wind, off-duty crew retire under the deck to hold to get a much-deserved rest." Sanyal also shared a glimpse of skipper Vikas reading "Ocean of Churn".

INSV Kaundinya's Maiden Voyage

The day 8 account follows Sanyal's earlier Day 7 update, where he spoke about easing sea conditions after strong north-easterly winds and even spotting the silhouette of a large aircraft carrier before dawn. INSV Kaundinya, the Indian Navy's indigenously built traditional stitched sailing vessel, continues its maiden overseas voyage after setting sail from Porbandar, Gujarat, on December 29, bound for Muscat in the Sultanate of Oman. (ANI)