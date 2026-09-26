Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann will chair a meeting of a seven-member committee on Sunday to discuss the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026. The legislation, passed in April, provides for life imprisonment for sacrilege.

CM Mann to Chair Meeting on Sacrilege Act

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has convened a meeting of a seven-member coordination committee on Sunday to discuss matters related to the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026.

According to the official communication, the meeting will be held at the Chief Minister’s residence in Sector-2, Chandigarh, at 1 PM on Sunday. The committee will hold detailed discussions on issues related to the amended Act.

The seven-member committee includes former Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib Giani Raghbir Singh, Sant Giani Harnam Singh Khalsa (head of Damdami Taksal), Sant Baba Sewa Singh of Rampur Khera, former Justice Jaspal Singh, former Justice Gurbir Singh, former IPS officer and former Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) Chairman S Jatinder Singh Aulakh, and Advocate S Preet Inder Pal Singh.

Provisions of the Amended Legislation

Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026 was passed unanimously by the Punjab Assembly on April 13. Amending the 2008 Principal Act, the legislation provides for life imprisonment for criminal conspiracy in offences involving sacrilege of the Saroop(s) of Guru Granth Sahib committed with the intention of disrupting peace or communal harmony, along with a fine ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.

The law also prescribes imprisonment of up to 20 years and a fine between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 10 lakh for offences of sacrilege.

For offences under the Act other than sacrilege, it provides for imprisonment of up to five years and a fine of up to Rs 10 lakh.

The primary objective of the legislation is to provide for life imprisonment in cases involving acts of sacrilege. It also defines the duties of custodians, requiring them to ensure the safe custody of the Saroops, protect them from damage, misuse or loss, observe Sikh Rehat Maryada, and immediately report any incident involving damage, disappearance or suspected sacrilege to the police and management authorities.

Legislative and Political Context

In 2025, the AAP government introduced the Punjab Prevention of Offences against Holy Scriptures Bill, 2025, which was later referred to a Select Committee. There have also been previous attempts by both the BJP-Shiromani Akali Dal coalition government and the Congress government in Punjab to introduce legislation providing for life imprisonment for the offence of sacrilege.

The latest development comes ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, in which the ruling AAP will seek to retain power in the state after losing Delhi.