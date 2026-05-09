Hampton Sky Realty, linked to arrested Punjab Minister Sanjeev Arora, expressed 'full faith in the judiciary' after ED action. The firm defended its mobile export business as legitimate, rejecting allegations of fake exports and round-tripping.

Hampton Sky Realty Limited, linked to businessman and Punjab Minister Sanjeev Arora, on Saturday issued an official statement in response to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) action and his arrest, asserting that it has "full faith in the judiciary and the legal process."

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Hampton Sky Realty Responds to Allegations

Presenting its position on the allegations, the company said it entered the mobile phone export business in May 2023 in line with the Government of India's "Make in India" initiative and the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme. It added that the UAE remains a major market for Indian mobile exports.

"Company presenting its position regarding the Enforcement Directorate (ED) action and the allegations against it. We have full faith in the judiciary and the legal process. We started mobile phone export business in May 2023 following Government of India's "Make in India" initiative and the PLI Scheme as factors promoting mobile exports. The UAE is a major market for Indian mobile exports," the release said.

Asserts Legitimacy of Exports

Claiming that its export operations were legitimate, the company stated that it exported 44,471 genuine mobile phones and accessories, including Apple iPhones, AirPods, Samsung, and OnePlus devices. It further said that all exports underwent Customs and OEM verification.

"We exported 44,471 genuine mobile phones and accessories. These included Apple iPhones, AirPods, Samsung, and OnePlus devices. All exports underwent Customs and OEM verification. Referring to IMEI verification, the company said that the unique IMEI number of every phone was verified. Apple and Samsung reportedly confirmed the exported phones as genuine. Tthe phones were activated abroad after export."

Rejecting allegations of fake exports and alleged round-tripping, the company maintained that all export proceeds were received through banking channels and that payments to suppliers were also made through banking systems.

"Denial of 'Bogus Export' Allegations: We reject the allegations of fake exports and round-tripping. All export proceeds were received through banking channels. Suppliers were paid entirely through banking channels," the release said.

Claims to be 'Victim in GST Fraud'

Describing itself as a "victim in a GST fraud case," the company said, "The fraud was a supplier-side issue. It had itself filed an FIR in the matter. The FIR was registered at Focal Point Police Station in Ludhiana."

It further claimed that there was no financial loss to the government, stating, "the disputed GST amount has already been deposited. The matter is currently pending before the GST Appellate Authority. The government has not suffered any financial loss so far."

On the ongoing investigation, the company said, "It is cooperating with all investigating agencies. All documents and records will be presented before the appropriate legal forums. We have faith in the 'victory of truth.'"

ED Arrests Minister in Money Laundering Probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Punjab minister Sanjeev Arora in connection with an ongoing Rs 100 crore money laundering investigation linked to alleged fraudulent Goods and Services Tax (GST) transactions, officials said.

Arora's arrest came after a day-long search operation carried out across multiple locations associated with him and his business entities. The raids were conducted under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

According to officials, ED teams initiated coordinated searches early on Saturday at five premises spread across Delhi, Gurugram and Chandigarh. Of these, four locations were directly linked to Arora and his associated entities, while one office premises belonged to Hampton Sky Realty Limited, which is also under the agency's scanner in the case. (ANI)