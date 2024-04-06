Sanjay Singh's Tihar jail time: AAP leader's health stats shockingly reveals 6 kg weight gain, BP normalises

The Supreme Court on April 2 granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last October in an alleged money laundering case related to the Delhi liquor policy scam.

After spending six months in Tihar Jail, recent documents released by th authorities show that the AAP MP Sanjay Singh's weight increased throughout his six-month-long jail term on Saturday. According to the reports, Singh's weight increased 76kgs to 82 kgs and his blood pressure became normal and came down from 153/103 to 136/70.

In December 2023, two months into serving his term his weight increased to 79.9 kg while his BP was recorded at 128/80. Singh's weight showed an increase again during his January checkup. This time it stood at 80 kg with 120/86.

Take a look at his report here:

A day after being released from Tihar Jail where he was lodged for six months, AAP MP Sanjay Singh along with his wife offered prayers at the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place. Singh was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the now-scrapped liquor policy-linked money laundering case on Tuesday.

Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hatched the conspiracy to put Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal behind bars. Sanjay Singh, in a press conference on Friday, said the BJP put pressure on Raghav Magunta, son of MP Srinivasulu Reddy to give false statements against the AAP supremo.

Magunta is an accused-turned-approver in the Delhi excise policy case. Elaborating on the conspiracy against Kejriwal, Singh said, "There is one person, Magunta Reddy, who gave 3 statements, his son Raghav Magunta gave 7 statements. On September 16, when he (Magunta Reddy) was first asked by ED whether he knew Arvind Kejriwal, he told the truth and said that he met Arvind Kejriwal but in the matter of charitable trust land."

"But after that, his son was arrested and after 5 months of keeping him in jail, his father changed his statement. From February 10 to July 16, seven statements of Raghav Magunta were taken. In six of the seven statements, he does not say anything against Arvind Kejriwal, but in the seventh statement on July 16, he changes his stance and becomes a part of the conspiracy and gives a statement against Arvind Kejriwal. After 5 months of torture, he changed his statement and stood against Arvind Kejriwal," he added.