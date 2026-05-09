Union Minister Sanjay Seth visited Trivandrum Military Station to review operational preparedness and ongoing projects. He also inaugurated a two-day ophthalmology conference (AIOS-AFOU 2026) at Manekshaw Centre in Delhi Cantonment.

Sanjay Seth Reviews Preparedness at Trivandrum Military Station

Union Minister of State (MoS) Defence Sanjay Seth visited Trivandrum Military Station under the Southern Command of the Indian Army and reviewed the operational preparedness and ongoing developmental projects.

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According to a press release, during his visit on Friday, the Union Minister interacted with troops and gained firsthand insight into the operational preparedness and welfare measures being implemented at the station. He was briefed on key operational, administrative and infrastructure initiatives aimed at enhancing combat readiness and strengthening institutional capabilities.

Sanjay Seth appreciated the professionalism, dedication and unwavering commitment displayed by all ranks serving at the station. He commended the formation for maintaining high standards of operational readiness while simultaneously ensuring the welfare and well-being of Armed Forces personnel and their families.

The release said that the MoS Defence reaffirmed the Government's continued emphasis on strengthening defence capabilities through modernisation, infrastructure development and sustained welfare initiatives for Armed Forces personnel, in line with the national vision of building a future-ready and technologically enabled Indian Army.

MoS Inaugurates Ophthalmology Conference in Delhi

Earlier, Union Minister of State (MoS) Defence Sanjay Seth on Friday also inaugurated a two-day academic event, named All-India Ophthalmological Society - Armed Forces Ophthalmology Update (AIOS-AFOU 2026) at Manekshaw Centre, Delhi Cantonment.

The Department of Ophthalmology at Army Hospital (Research and Referral), New Delhi, in collaboration with All-India Ophthalmological Society, is set to host the Conference at Manekshaw Centre from May 9 to 10, the Defence Ministry said.

The event will bring together nearly 200 renowned ophthalmologists from across the country alongside the finest military eye specialists. It will cover the subject of ophthalmology comprehensively, encompassing the latest advances across all major subspecialties.

More than 100 distinguished faculty drawn from AIIMS, New Delhi; PGI, Chandigarh; LV Prasad Eye Institute, Hyderabad; Sankara Netralaya, Chennai; and Aravind Eye Care System, among other institutes, will attend the conference, the release stated.