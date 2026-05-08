Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut wrote to Donald Trump regarding his reported congratulations to PM Modi on the West Bengal election results. Raut alleged concerns over the democratic process, institutional neutrality, and the use of central forces.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Friday said he wrote to US President Donald Trump regarding reports of congratulatory remarks on the West Bengal Assembly election results, alleging concerns over the democratic process in the country.

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Speaking to reporters regarding his tweet to the US President, Raut said he believed it was his duty to place before the international community the concerns being raised by opposition leaders regarding the elections. "I believe the news is false. If Modi wins the Gram Panchayat elections tomorrow, will President Trump, Macron, and Starmer congratulate Modi? America is the largest democratic country. So is India. The whole world knows what is going on in the name of democracy in India. Rahul Gandhi, Uddhav Thackeray and Mamata Banerjee have repeatedly expressed their views," Raut said.

Raut on 'Duty' to Inform International Community

Raut said he had sought to highlight concerns over the electoral process, including allegations regarding the role of institutions and deployment of central forces during the elections. "I feel it is my duty to correct President Donald Trump. The world should also know what is going on in the name of democracy in this country, in West Bengal, in Tamil Nadu, and in Assam. I will not believe that Donald Trump read my tweet, but I did my duty... These BJP people are tarnishing Modi's image," he said.

Alleges Partisanship in Governor's Office

Commenting on the political developments in Tamil Nadu, Raut alleged that Governors were acting in favour of the BJP and said the single-largest party should be invited first to form the government. "BJP agents sitting in the Raj Bhavan, and it's named Lok Bhavan. But in Lok Bhavan, people's sentiments and votes are murdered. The party with 108 members should be called first. This is what our Constitution says," he said.

Opposition to Back Mamata's 'Fight to Save Democracy'

On West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Raut said opposition parties would support her in the "fight to save democracy." "Now, Mamata will fight. We will all join Mamata in her fight. Uddhav Thackeray has spoken to her. The fight to save democracy will continue across the country, and we will all join in," he said. (ANI)

"There is no law and order issue. Wherever the BJP goes and forms the government, it automatically disrupts the law and order there," Raut alleged.

Raut's Post on X to Trump

Sanjay Raut mentioned Trump in a post on X and made him aware of the alleged "irregularities" carried out in the Assembly polls, while questioning his congratulatory remarks for PM Modi. "Dear President @realDonaldTrump Greetings. As a Member of Parliament from India, I write in response to reports of your congratulations to PM Narendra Modi on the West Bengal Assembly election results. These are state-level elections--an internal matter of India's federal democracy. Any external endorsement appears premature and misplaced. More importantly, serious concerns have emerged. Numerous complaints allege an atmosphere of fear, intimidation, and systemic pressure. There are widespread perceptions that the Election Commission did not act impartially and that its functioning appeared to favor the BJP, raising questions about institutional neutrality," he said.

Raut added, "Equally troubling are allegations regarding the extensive deployment of central forces, which many believe created coercion rather than confidence. Senior leaders, including Mamata Banerjee, have publicly raised concerns about the fairness of the process. These reflect a broader unease that cannot be ignored. Democracy is not just about elections--it is about ensuring they are free, fair, and credible. When serious allegations arise, they warrant scrutiny, not celebration. Were these concerns considered before your statement? Given your emphasis on democratic values, I urge a more informed and balanced view. Thank you very much."

Mamata Alleges Elections Were 'Manipulated'

Earlier, the Outgoing Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, struck a defiant tone during a meeting with newly elected TMC MLAs, declaring she would not resign despite the electoral defeat. "I won't resign. Let them dismiss me. I want this to be a black day. We have to be strong," she reportedly told party legislators.

Banerjee alleged that the elections were manipulated through force and intimidation and claimed the BJP had not achieved a moral victory. "This was not an election but an atrocity," she said, while alleging that over 1,500 TMC offices had been "hijacked" after the results. (ANI)