UBT Sena's Sanjay Raut slammed Eknath Shinde's faction for 'bowing down' to the BJP in the BMC poll seat-sharing deal. The Mahayuti alliance gave BJP 137 seats and Shinde's Sena 90, a move Raut called shameful for Marathi people.

Raut Slams Shinde Over 'Shameful' BMC Seat-Sharing

UBT Sena MP Sanjay Raut launched an attack against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde after the Mahayuti announced its seat-sharing arrangement for the BMC elections, alleging that the Shinde Sena "bowed down" in front of the BJP.

Taking a jibe at Deputy CM Shinde, Raut said his faction will contest the seats allotted to them by the BJP. The Mahayuti on Monday finalised its seat-sharing formula for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. The BJP will contest 137 seats, while the Shiv Sena will field candidates in 90.

UBT Sena Alliance and Seat Plans

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Raut said, "So far, Shiv Sena gave seats to BJP, but now Shiv Sena is receiving seats because of Amit Shah. In the last 60 years, Shiv Sena has never bowed down to anyone and compromised in Mumbai, but Eknath Shinde's faction has gone to Amit Shah; this is shameful. Eknath Shinde's faction will contest on the seats given to them by the BJP. This was shocking to me... This is a misfortune for Marathi people." This jibe came as the Shiv Sena will contest fewer seats than its alliance partner, the BJP.

Raut also announced that Shiv Sena (UBT), which came into an alliance with Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, will contest on around 140 seats in the BMC polls. He also hinted at an alliance with NCP-SCP. "We will contest on around 140 seats, while Raj Thackeray's party will contest on a large number of seats. We are also giving seats to NCP (Sharad Pawar faction)," the Shiv Sena (UBT) MP said.

Other Parties' Updates and Polling Schedule

The Thackeray brothers - Uddhav and Raj - have joined hands ahead of the BMC polls, reigniting the issue of "son of the soil," while NCP-SCP on Monday released its list of candidates for seven wards across Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar-led NCP announced its second list of 27 candidates, a day after releasing its first list of 37 candidates.

The polling for 29 municipal corporation elections across the state, including Mumbai, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, will be held on January 15, with vote counting scheduled for January 16. (ANI)