Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has launched a sharp critique against the NCP, accusing the party of abandoning its Marathi roots and bowing to Gujarati business interests following a meeting between party leaders and Amit Shah.

Sanjay Raut Targets NCP Over Amit Shah Meeting

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday targeted the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), alleging that the party founded by a "bold Marathi man" had been "sacrificed at the feet of Gujarati business" following its leaders' meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"The bulwark of Maharashtra's pride! The Nationalist Congress Party, founded by a bold Marathi man, was sacrificed at the feet of Gujarati business—such is it!" Raut wrote. महाराष्ट्राच्या स्वाभिमानाचे थडगे! एक बुलंद मराठी माणसाने स्थापन केलेला राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस पक्ष गुजराथी व्यापाराच्या पायाशी अर्पण केला तो असा! सगळेच लाचार आणि मिंधे! https://t.co/QPphCYbVof — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) November 3, 2026 "All are sycophants and fools!" the post read.

Context of the NCP Leadership Meeting

His remarks came a day after six senior NCP leaders met Amit Shah in Delhi amid discussions within the party over its demand for the Finance Ministry portfolio in Maharashtra to be returned to the NCP. The delegation included Dhananjay Munde, Sunil Tatkare, Praful Patel, Hasan Mushrif, Chhagan Bhujbal and Dilip Walse Patil.

The meeting comes amid discussions over the demand for the Finance Ministry portfolio to be handed back to the NCP. The absence of Sunetra Pawar and Parth Pawar from the meeting has also raised questions over the party's leadership.

Raut on INDIA Bloc and Democracy

A day earlier, Raut took a swipe at the BJP over the 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' march, and said, "The destroyers of democracy are holding rallies to save democracy; this is the biggest irony." Raut said the INDIA bloc's 'Chalo Dilli' rally was centred on the issues of protecting democracy. He compared the gathering to the 1974 rally held in support of Jayaprakash Narayan.

Speaking to ANI, Raut said, "Let them do it. The destroyers of democracy are holding rallies to save democracy; this is the biggest irony. This kind of irony used to happen in other countries."Raut said the INDIA bloc's 'Chalo Dilli' rally was centred on the issues of protecting democracy. He compared the gathering to the 1974 rally held in support of Jayaprakash Narayan.

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