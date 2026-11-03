Minister Dilip Ghosh has launched a sharp attack on Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of political helplessness and criticizing her opposition to the recent electoral roll revisions and the INDIA bloc rally at the Ramlila Maidan.

Dilip Ghosh Targets Mamata Banerjee Following INDIA Bloc Rally

West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday targeted former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her participation in the recent INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, claiming that she is looking towards Congress' Sonia Gandhi out of "utter helplessness" while her own political party stands destroyed. Bengal Minister Ghosh alleged that she had lost political ground after losing her own constituency, and was now turning towards Congress leader Sonia Gandhi to gain relevance.

“Earlier, she set out to become the top leader herself. Now, she has nothing left in her hands. Today, she isn’t even an elected representative. That is why, out of utter helplessness, she goes around accepting Sonia ji as her leader again. Her party is finished today,” he told reporters here.

Views on Electoral Integrity and Political Opposition

Ghosh also criticised Banerjee’s objections to the electoral process, saying political parties should accept the people’s verdict. “As long as she was winning, democracy was fine, and the Election Commission was fine. The moment she lost, everything went wrong. Keep faith in the people; the people decide who wins and who loses. One must accept the verdict of the public,” he said.

Ghosh claimed that the removal of what he described as fake voters had enabled free and fair elections in West Bengal. “Look, when the revision occurred, the fake voter base through which Mamata used to win was eliminated. Once they were separated, a free and fair election took place. A genuine election happened in Bengal after many years, and people are happy about it; change has arrived. No outsider can simply enter and become a citizen of this country or avail benefits here,” he said.

Strategic Outreach and Festival Preparedness

Ghosh said that the government and party workers would reach out to people through rallies to counter what he described as attempts to spread unrest by the Opposition. “It is also our responsibility to make people understand and deliver the right message. The people are nationalist, and the government is nationalist. No one will be permitted to create unrest in the country. We will also reach out to the people and hold rallies everywhere; this is just the beginning,” he said.

Meanwhile, for the upcoming festive season, the minister said that all of the leaders are ensuring that the upcoming Deepavali, Kali Puja, and Jagaddhatri Puja are conducted smoothly and with enthusiasm, with each minister assigned a district to ensure that law and order is maintained in the area. Ghosh himself has been given charge of Purba Medinipur (East Midnapore).

Security and Development Initiatives

“The government is keeping a close watch across all of West Bengal to ensure that the upcoming Deepavali, Kali Puja, and Jagaddhatri Puja are conducted smoothly and with enthusiasm. Every cabinet minister has been assigned the responsibility of overseeing law and order in one district. I have been given charge of Purba Medinipur (East Midnapore). I am also meeting with them to ensure all arrangements are in place and nothing goes wrong. This is the government’s duty, and the public must cooperate,” he said.

On the development of the Matua community and other marginalised groups, Ghosh alleged that development boards constituted during Mamata Banerjee’s tenure had not received adequate funds or work. “Mamata Banerjee had formed several development boards in West Bengal: the Rajbanshi Board, the Matua Board, the Bhumij Adivasi Board, but gave neither funds nor work to anyone. She only played politics,” he said.

He said the Matua community, many of whose members migrated from Bangladesh, faced economic hardships and required focused development measures. He added, “Now, for that community, especially the Matua community, most of whom came from Bangladesh, have numerous hardships and are poor. Their development must happen; therefore, the board must be actively functional for them, and funds must be provided, which our Chief Minister (Suvendu Adhikari) has initiated.”