Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut backed Mamata Banerjee's 'infiltrator' remark for PM Modi, accusing the Centre and Election Commission of interfering in West Bengal's administration, calling it an 'intrusion' and akin to 'President's Rule'.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday backed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's remarks calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi "an infiltrator," and criticised the Centre for interfering in the state's administration ahead of the polls.

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Speaking with ANI, Raut said the Election Commission and the Centre are jointly interfering in the administration of West Bengal. "I have not personally heard exactly what Mamata Banerjee said. However, given the manner in which PM Modi and the Election Commission are jointly interfering in the administration of West Bengal, what else can one call it? Bringing officers from outside and appointing them as DGP or Chief Secretary, what is this? This is nothing but an intrusion. There is an elected government there, and in a way, you are imposing an emergency-like situation, almost like President's Rule, directly or indirectly. Consequently, Mamata Banerjee is angry. On being asked about the BJP's claims of winning in West Bengal, Raut said, "BJP can even form a government in America, in Israel, and even on the planet Mars."

Mamata's 'Biggest Infiltrator' Jibe at PM Modi

His remarks come as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of allegedly using SIR to remove legitimate voters, labelling them as 'infiltrators.' She went on to call him "the biggest infiltrator."

Addressing a gathering at the Eid al-Fitr celebrations here, the CM raised questions over the Prime Minister's visits to foreign nations, claiming that communal disturbances and deletion of genuine voters in the SIR of electoral rolls over speculations of being an infiltrator commence afterwards. "We will not give up our rights to Modiji. He goes to Saudi Arabia and shakes hands there, that is his choice. I respect all countries, but I am proud of my own. Let this message go out to the world for peace and fraternity. However, when you shake hands abroad, you seem to forget everything, but when you return to India, the Hindu-Muslim narrative begins again. You then call for deleting names, labelling people as infiltrators. I would say you are the bigger infiltrator," she said.

West Bengal Assembly Polls

This comes as West Bengal gears up for its Assembly polls, scheduled to be held in two phases on April 23 and 29, with counting of votes slated for May 4.

In West Bengal, the Legislative Assembly consists of 294 seats. The election in 2021 was held in eight phases. Like then, this time too Mamata Banerjee is set to contest from the Bhabanipur seat, from where she will face a repeat clash with BJP leader and West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari. (ANI)