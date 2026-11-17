Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and journalist Nikhil Wagle appeared before the Supreme Court for a criminal contempt case over remarks targeting the Chief Justice of India. The Court directed both to file affidavits, with the next hearing on December 8.

Sanjay Raut Appears Before Supreme Court in Contempt Case Hearing

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday appeared before the Supreme Court in compliance with its direction, stating that everyone must respect the Court’s orders. Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Raut said he wanted the Supreme Court to understand the concerns he had raised regarding the state of justice, the Constitution and the rule of law in the country.

“Because there is an order from the Supreme Court, everyone must bow before the Court. If we are summoned, we shall go. We want the Court to understand our position, to grasp the concerns we have raised regarding the dire state of justice, the Constitution, and the rule of law in this country. We turn to the Supreme Court for justice. If justice is not found there, we will express our outrage. Expressing such outrage is our right,” Raut said. Earlier today, Sanjay Raut appeared physically before the Supreme Court, while Nikhil Wagle appeared virtually in an ongoing criminal contempt case regarding their remarks about Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and the judiciary. The SC directed both respondents to file additional and more elaborate affidavits explaining their remarks and addressing the issues raised by the court, along with the unconditional apologies already tendered by them for their conduct. It also directed both to remain physically present at the next hearing on December 8 at 2 pm. The Supreme Court said that he should exercise restraint in his choice of words and observed that a seasoned politician who has spent several years in Parliament should know the importance of measured public statements. The observation came from a bench of Justices Arvind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi during the hearing of criminal contempt proceedings initiated against Raut and journalist Nikhil Wagle over their remarks and social media posts concerning Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and the Indian judiciary. The controversy arose after CJI Surya Kant declined an in-person meeting with a delegation of Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, who had sought to discuss issues concerning the functioning of the Election Commission of India. Following this, Wagle published an abusive post targeting the CJI on social media, which he subsequently deleted and apologised for. Raut, meanwhile, made remarks alleging that judges of the Supreme Court and High Courts had attended political programmes organised by the BJP and that chief ministers had hosted dinners for judges. He also referred to photographs purportedly showing judges playing badminton with political leaders in London. (ANI)