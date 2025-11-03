Sanjay Garg, a senior IAS officer from the 1994 Kerala cadre, has been appointed as the new Director General of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). He brings over three decades of administrative experience from various sectors.

Sanjay Garg, a senior civil servant of the IAS-1994 batch from the Kerala cadre, has assumed charge as the Director General of the Bureau of Indian Standards, the National Standards Body of India, with effect from November 1.

Distinguished Career and Previous Roles

An official release said that Garg has vast and diverse administrative experience spanning over three decades, with expertise in strategic planning, policy formulation, and implementation across various sectors, including agriculture, food logistics, the defence industry sector, industrial promotion, finance, and various social sectors at both the state and national levels. Prior to joining BIS as DG, he served as Additional Secretary in the Department of Agriculture, Research and Education (DARE) and as Secretary of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). In DARE and ICAR, he spearheaded the digital transformation through the application of IT in research management and administration. He also played a pivotal role in scaling up and expanding the Kisan Sarathi portal, which connects farmers directly to agricultural scientists, the release said.

Key Initiatives and Additional Responsibilities

His experience includes management and administration of World Bank Projects in India, promotion and deregulation of the defence industry sector, other industrial promotion initiatives, including promotion of the leather industry sector. As the Director General of BIS, Garg will also serve as the President of India's national committee in IEC. (ANI)