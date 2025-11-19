In Bihar, BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha were elected as the leader and deputy leader of the BJP legislature party. Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM and BJP's central observer for the Bihar elections, Keshav Prasad Maurya, confirmed the appointments.

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha were elected as the leader and the deputy leader of the BJP legislature party in Bihar on Wednesday.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM and BJP's central observer for the Bihar elections, Keshav Prasad Maurya, confirmed the appointments.

"I announce the names of Samrat Choudhary as the leader of the BJP legislature party and Vijay Kumar Sinha as the deputy leader," Maurya said.

Leaders Thank Party For The Opportunity

Following the announcement, BJP's central observers for the Bihar elections congratulated Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha on their election as leader and deputy leader of the BJP legislature party, respectively.

After the election, both Sinha and Choudhary thanked the BJP leadership and the MLAs for entrusting them with the position once again.

" I thank the party leadership and all MLAs who have again given me a chance to lead the party. The BJP has expressed its faith in the BJP and the party will try to meet their expectations," said Choudhary.

"I express gratitude towards the PM, Union HM and the party's National president," said Sinha.

Choudhary further stated that they would work for the progress of Bihar. "I thank the party for giving me such a big responsibility. We will work for the progress of Bihar," Choudhary told reporters.

Nitish Kumar Elected JD(U) Legislature Party Leader

On the other side, Nitish Kumar was elected as the leader of Janata Dal (United) legislature party in the meeting held at his residence in Patna.

'Historic' Oath-Taking Ceremony Planned

Meanwhile, BJP leader Prem Kumar emphasised that the oath-taking ceremony of the new Bihar government on November 20 will be "Historic" as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Ministers of several states will attend the gathering.

Multiple leaders of the alliance expressed excitement about it being a "historic oath-taking" on November 20, with PM Modi and the Chief Ministers of various states attending.

Bihar Election 2025 Results

The NDA registered a landslide victory in the 2025 Bihar elections, winning 202 of the 243 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan could only secure 35 seats.

In the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 89 seats, Janata Dal (United) won 85, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV) won 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS) won five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha won four seats. Among opposition parties, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won 25 seats, the Indian National Congress six, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) [CPI(ML)(L)] two, the Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) one, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] one seat.