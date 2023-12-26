'Same rate as real silver': Dosa sold for Rs 600 at Mumbai airport sparks internet outrage; WATCH viral video

In the shared video, Chef Don India showcases the process of making a dosa, drawing attention to the computerized menu display at the Mumbai airport restaurant. The Masala Dosa is priced at Rs 600, and surprisingly, a Benne Khali Dosa costs even more at Rs 620.

Recently, an Instagram user stirred a digital storm by sharing the shocking price of a simple yet beloved Indian dish – the Masala Dosa – at Mumbai Airport. The post, accompanied by a video from Chef Don India, went viral, garnering over 9.3 million views and 1.8 lakh comments. The revelation of a Rs 600 price tag for a Masala Dosa with buttermilk left many netizens astonished and ignited a debate on social media about the soaring costs of airport dining.

In the shared video, Chef Don India showcases the process of making a dosa, drawing attention to the computerized menu display at the airport restaurant. The Masala Dosa is priced at Rs 600, and surprisingly, a Benne Khali Dosa costs even more at Rs 620. "Gold cheaper than dosa at Mumbai Airport," reads the caption of the video.

The online community's reactions to the exorbitant dosa prices were diverse. Some users questioned the specialness of the dish, while others, particularly South Indians, expressed doubt about the authenticity of the Masala Dosa in question. Criticism extended beyond the taste, with one person highlighting the dry potato stuffing.

Netizens took to expressing their disbelief, with one user humorously comparing gold prices to the cost of a dosa at Mumbai Airport. "Actually in real silver's rate is same as this dosa," remarked a user.

Amidst the backlash, some users defended the elevated costs, emphasizing that the price includes various factors such as operations cost, infrastructure cost, convenience cost, high rent, security cost, taxes, utilities, maintenance, and staff expenses. The argument was made that consumers are not just paying for the food but for a bundle of services.

Comparisons were drawn between the Rs 600 dosa and more affordable alternatives, with users suggesting that the airport pricing was exploitative. Some compared the taste and quality of the airport dosa to street vendors, pointing out the vast difference in price and quality. The irony of consumers willingly paying high prices at airports while bargaining for vegetables in markets was also highlighted.

A prevailing sentiment in the online discourse was that the pricing at Mumbai Airport represented a form of exploitation. Users expressed surprise at the willingness of people to pay such high amounts for a dosa while lamenting the bargaining culture in marketplaces, where farmers and sellers supposedly struggle to make a decent profit.