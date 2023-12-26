Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Same rate as real silver': Dosa sold for Rs 600 at Mumbai airport sparks internet outrage; WATCH viral video

    In the shared video, Chef Don India showcases the process of making a dosa, drawing attention to the computerized menu display at the Mumbai airport restaurant. The Masala Dosa is priced at Rs 600, and surprisingly, a Benne Khali Dosa costs even more at Rs 620.

    Same rate as real silver Dosa sold for Rs 600 at Mumbai airport sparks internet outrage; WATCH viral video snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 26, 2023, 3:35 PM IST

    Recently, an Instagram user stirred a digital storm by sharing the shocking price of a simple yet beloved Indian dish – the Masala Dosa – at Mumbai Airport. The post, accompanied by a video from Chef Don India, went viral, garnering over 9.3 million views and 1.8 lakh comments. The revelation of a Rs 600 price tag for a Masala Dosa with buttermilk left many netizens astonished and ignited a debate on social media about the soaring costs of airport dining.

    In the shared video, Chef Don India showcases the process of making a dosa, drawing attention to the computerized menu display at the airport restaurant. The Masala Dosa is priced at Rs 600, and surprisingly, a Benne Khali Dosa costs even more at Rs 620. "Gold cheaper than dosa at Mumbai Airport," reads the caption of the video.

    Also read: WATCH: Passengers held in France over 'human trafficking' concerns evade media in Mumbai, raise suspicions

    The online community's reactions to the exorbitant dosa prices were diverse. Some users questioned the specialness of the dish, while others, particularly South Indians, expressed doubt about the authenticity of the Masala Dosa in question. Criticism extended beyond the taste, with one person highlighting the dry potato stuffing.

    Netizens took to expressing their disbelief, with one user humorously comparing gold prices to the cost of a dosa at Mumbai Airport. "Actually in real silver's rate is same as this dosa," remarked a user.

    Amidst the backlash, some users defended the elevated costs, emphasizing that the price includes various factors such as operations cost, infrastructure cost, convenience cost, high rent, security cost, taxes, utilities, maintenance, and staff expenses. The argument was made that consumers are not just paying for the food but for a bundle of services.

    Comparisons were drawn between the Rs 600 dosa and more affordable alternatives, with users suggesting that the airport pricing was exploitative. Some compared the taste and quality of the airport dosa to street vendors, pointing out the vast difference in price and quality. The irony of consumers willingly paying high prices at airports while bargaining for vegetables in markets was also highlighted.

    A prevailing sentiment in the online discourse was that the pricing at Mumbai Airport represented a form of exploitation. Users expressed surprise at the willingness of people to pay such high amounts for a dosa while lamenting the bargaining culture in marketplaces, where farmers and sellers supposedly struggle to make a decent profit.

    Last Updated Dec 26, 2023, 3:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Miscreants assault 3 cops in Kozhikode; arrested rkn

    Kerala: Miscreants assault 3 cops in Kozhikode; arrested

    Will find attackers even from depth of seas: Rajnath Singh on drone attack on MV Chem Pluto AJR

    'Will find attackers even from depth of seas': Rajnath Singh on drone attack on MV Chem Pluto

    India could meet the same fate as Gaza if...: Farooq Abdullah stokes controversy AJR

    'India could meet the same fate as Gaza if...': Farooq Abdullah stokes controversy (WATCH)

    Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal sparks uproar with Ram Mandir as BJP's showoff remark vkp

    Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal sparks uproar with Ram Mandir as BJP's showoff remark

    Kerala to send essential goods to Tamil Nadu flood victims; Check details rkn

    Kerala to send essential goods to Tamil Nadu flood victims; Check details

    Recent Stories

    cricket IND vs SA, 1st Test: Rohit Sharma's struggles on South African soil continue: Look at his nightmarish stats osf

    IND vs SA, 1st Test: Rohit Sharma's struggles on South African soil continue: Look at his nightmarish stats

    What is Stephenson 2-18? 7 things to know about this super-giant star ATG

    What is Stephenson 2-18? 7 things to know about this super-giant star

    Kerala: Miscreants assault 3 cops in Kozhikode; arrested rkn

    Kerala: Miscreants assault 3 cops in Kozhikode; arrested

    Will find attackers even from depth of seas: Rajnath Singh on drone attack on MV Chem Pluto AJR

    'Will find attackers even from depth of seas': Rajnath Singh on drone attack on MV Chem Pluto

    Redmi Note 13 Pro+ teaser page goes live on Flipkart ahead of January 4 launch gcw

    Redmi Note 13 Pro+ teaser page goes live on Flipkart ahead of January 4 launch

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon