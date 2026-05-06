BJP MP Sambit Patra called Mamata Banerjee's refusal to resign as West Bengal CM 'ridiculous and worrisome'. This came after Mamata stated she would not step down, asserting that despite the BJP's win, her party 'morally won the election'.

BJP MP Sambit Patra on Tuesday called West Bengal's caretaker Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's refusal to resign from the post "ridiculous and worrisome" after the TMC was restricted to 80 seats in the Assembly elections.

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Mamata Banerjee stated that she would not step down, asserting that she had not lost the election. She said she would not go to the Raj Bhavan to tender her resignation. Patra highlighted the contrast with practices seen in other states and emphasised the need for adherence to democratic norms.

Speaking to ANI, Patra criticised Banerjee's statement and said, " Mamata Banerjee has given a statement that she has not lost, and this is why she will not resign. She will continue to be the CM. This is ridiculous and worrisome... When there is a transfer of power, from the time of independence till now, such a situation is never created that two parties argue with each other. With great respect, the party which loses resigns... The elections were held in five states... Former CM of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin submitted his resignation in the Lok Bhavan in the governor's house. But Mamata Banerjee is saying that we have not lost and will not resign. This is the sense of entitlement and anarchy... No one is indispensable in Indian democracy..."

'Sense of Entitlement and Anarchy'

Patra also expressed concerns about Banerjee's refusal to accept the election results, asserting that her comments reflected a sense of entitlement and anarchy. He further criticised her defiance of constitutional norms and the peaceful transfer of power, highlighting the ongoing tensions within the INDI alliance and the lack of consensus between Congress and Mamata's TMC.

The BJP leader said, "Mamata ji is saying that she will not go to the state legislative assembly either. How will she go there now? She has not won from the Bhabanipur seat. She is not an MLA anymore. Naturally, she cannot go to the state legislative assembly. She has said that she talked to everyone in the INDI alliance. Rahul Gandhi was giving statements against Mamata Banerjee. Mamata Banerjee was giving statements against the Congress. The kind of statements Mamata Banerjee makes are anarchic."

'Morally We Won the Election'

Earlier, outgoing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee targeted the BJP and claimed that she had not lost the assembly polls, saying "they can defeat Trinamool Congress through the Election Commission" but "morally we won the election".

Interacting with the media a day after the assembly election results, in which the BJP scored a two-thirds majority, and Trinamool Congress got 80 seats, Mamata Banerjee also said she will strengthen the INDIA bloc, noting that she does not have "any chair now" and is "a commoner".

"I will not resign, I did not lose, I will not go to Raj Bhavan... The question doesn't arise. No. Now, I also want to say that we didn't lose the election. It is their attempt to defeat us. Officially, through the Election Commission, they can defeat us, but morally we won the election," Mamata Banerjee said.

BJP won a spectacular 207 seats in the assembly polls, ending TMC's 15-year rule. The party is making preparations for the oath-taking ceremony of its first government in West Bengal. (ANI)