Ahmedabad Police arrested Raghavendra Kushwaha, nephew of BJP MLA Dineshsinh Kushwaha, for a fatal hit-and-run crash. The businessman's Range Rover struck a Rapido bike-taxi near Shilaj Circle, tragically killing passenger Harshadkumar Purbia.

Ahmedabad Police Arrest Businessman in Fatal Hit-and-Run

Ahmedabad Police have arrested a 35-year-old real estate businessman, identified as the nephew of a ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator, in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash in Ahmedabad Rural district that killed a Rapido bike-taxi passenger earlier this week.

The accused, Raghavendra Kushwaha, nephew of Bapunagar BJP MLA Dineshsinh Kushwaha, was taken into custody on Thursday, two days after the luxury SUV he was allegedly driving rammed a two-wheeler near Shilaj Circle on November 11. Police have also seized the Range Rover involved in the collision.

Providing details of the incident on Friday, Ahmedabad Rural Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Neelam Goswami said the crash took place within the jurisdiction of Bopal Police Station. The deceased, Harshadkumar Purbia, had booked a Rapido ride from Ghatlodia to commute to his workplace and was travelling pillion with driver Pradeep Dadwal when the SUV hit them beyond Shilaj Circle.

"The driver of the Range Rover fled the scene immediately after the collision," DSP Goswami said. "Both the Rapido driver, Pradeep Dadwal, and the passenger, Harshad Purbia, were taken to Civil Hospital and subsequently to SIMS Hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, Harshad Purbia passed away. Bopal Police Station has registered a case regarding this fatal accident."

According to the police, four people were inside the Range Rover at the time of the crash. Investigators traced the vehicle through its registration number, leading to the identification and arrest of Kushwaha, an Ahmedabad native involved in the real estate business. DSP Goswami stated that Kushwaha had attended a friend's party in Kalol and was on his way back when the collision occurred.

"There were four people in the car. They were heading from Rancharda towards Shilaj and then towards ISKCON Platinum to drop off friends who reside there, which is why they had arrived from the direction of Kalol," she explained.

Addressing questions regarding potential drunk driving, the DSP noted that preliminary findings have not indicated intoxication, though a medical examination of the accused has been carried out. "According to the preliminary investigation, based on the police investigation conducted so far, there is no evidence to suggest that the driver was under the influence of any intoxicants," Goswami said.

"The vehicle has been seized as part of the investigation, and further forensic analysis (FSL) and RTO inspections are currently underway." Police have recorded statements and confirmed that additional relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) will be invoked if further evidence emerges during the ongoing investigation.