Investment proposals worth Rs 23,000 crores received at Sagar Regional Industry conclave

Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav inaugurated the Regional Industry Conclave in Sagar and made several key announcements for the development of Bundelkhand. These include the Ken-Betwa project, airport construction in Sagar, and incentives for investment in various sectors.

Bhopal: Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav has said that the Bundelkhand of the future will be a developed Bundelkhand. The work of industrial development in the state will continue unabated. The state government will also provide full support to assist even the smallest of entrepreneurs. The implementation of the Ken-Betwa project will increase the irrigation capacity in 2.5 lakh hectares of Bundelkhand, which will change the face of the Bundelkhand region. An airport will be built in Sagar. This will increase the possibilities in the aviation sector. The Central Government is getting full cooperation for aviation activities at many places in the state, this will also increase employment. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav was addressing the inaugural session of the Regional Industry Conclave in Sagar.

Investment Facilitation Centers started in 6 districts

On the occasion of the inauguration of RIC Sagar, Chief Minister Dr. Yadav showcased a short film "Advantage MP" focused on industrial investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav virtually laid the foundation stone of the regional office of MPIIDC located in Sagar. He inaugurated Investment Facilitation Centers in 6 districts of Sagar division namely Sagar, Panna, Tikamgarh, Niwari, Chhatarpur and Damoh and Regional Office of MPIIDC at the Divisional Headquarters. Along with this, Chief Minister Dr. Yadav also virtually inaugurated the office of MPIIDC in Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu). On this occasion, an MoU was also signed between Nagar Nigam Sagar and MPIIDC for the supply of treated water for the water supply of Sindhgavan from the industrial area. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav issued letters of intent to 96 industrial units. 240 acres of land is to be allotted to these units. This is proposed to bring in a capital investment of Rs 1,560 crore and provide employment to more than 5,900 people.

Winners of Bundelkhand Innovation Challenge (Hackathon) awarded

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav presented the first, second and third prizes to the winners of Bundelkhand Innovation Challenge (Hackathon), Mr. Sujit Tiwari of Bembu World, Mr. Ashish Sharma of Seva Hub and Mr. Vipul Singh Parmar of Nimbus Gaming respectively. Ms. Nilay Sharma of Jai Anag Gayatri Private Limited was awarded as the Best Woman Entrepreneur. On this occasion, social media creator Shri Rajiv Yadav was also awarded for Book Audio.

Foreign delegates also participated in the Regional Industry Conclave

The inaugural session of the Regional Industry Conclave was attended by Ambassador of Mongolia Mr. Ganbold Dambajav, CEO of TWL Mr. Ingo Soiler, Consul General of Thailand Mr. Donawit Poolsaawat, Minister Mr. Govind Singh Rajput, Minister Mr. Chaitanya Kashyap, Minister Mr. Dharmendra Singh Lodhi, Minister Mr. Lakhan Patel, Minister of State Mr. Dilip Ahirwar, Khajuraho MP Mr. V.D. Sharma, former minister Mr. Gopal Bhargava and Mr. Bhupendra Singh, including several senior public representatives, representatives of national and international industry groups were present.

Launch of the English edition of Madhya Pradesh "Sandesh"

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav launched the English edition of "Madhya Pradesh Sandesh" published in Hindi by the Public Relations Department. This issue includes the visit of President Smt. Draupadi Murmu to Madhya Pradesh, the first Janman Colony of the state, Shivpuri and other achievements. Secretary and Commissioner Public Relations Dr. Sudam Khade was specially present on this occasion.

Operation of data center in Sagar is a significant achievement

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that large scale investment encourages local business. The entire division will benefit from this conclave. Industries and commercial activities will start in all the districts of the division. Many units will come up in Bina. Along with this, investment is also being made in the petroleum sector at a cost of 120 crores. Setting up of data center running in Sagar in the state is an important step. This is an investment of 1700 crores and it will provide employment to about one thousand people. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that the Bundelkhand region will also get the benefit of the new 6-lane and 4-lane roads. He said that investment is also coming in the renewable energy sector. The government is encouraging activities by providing assistance in the field of agriculture and animal husbandry. Along with Bundelkhand, encouragement is being given in the entire state in the mining sector as well.

Bidi and Agarbatti including other local activities will be encouraged

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that Bundelkhand has made its mark in history with its art, culture and valor. Full support will be provided to those working in silver, bidi and agarbatti industries in this area. A cluster will be developed in Sagar to encourage silver related activities. He said that the divisional conclave is creating a conducive environment for setting up of new units at the local level. The Regional Industry Conclave is also helping in giving impetus to the establishment of industries of importance at the state level along with local activities.

Bundelkhand region will get a new identity

Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Shri Rajput said that the Regional Industry Conclave is encouraging young entrepreneurs and their dreams are coming true. An initiative has also been taken to revive the old agarbatti and bidi industry of Sagar. Experiments are being done to provide facilities to the citizens in the field of cancer treatment. He said that Chief Minister Dr. Yadav is trying to set up all kinds of industries in Sagar region. With the efforts of Chief Minister Dr. Yadav, Bundelkhand region will get a new identity.

Regional Industry Conclave is a unique innovation of its kind in the country

MSME Minister Shri Kashyap said that the organization of Regional Industry Conclaves has been possible only due to the initiative and foresight of Chief Minister Dr. Yadav. This is creating an atmosphere of enthusiasm for entrepreneurship at the local level in the state. This is a unique innovation of its kind in the country. This has also encouraged business and business activities along with agriculture based industries.

Immense potential for development in mineral, tourism and other sectors in Bundelkhand region

MP and State President Shri V.D. Sharma said that there are immense possibilities of development of industries in mineral, tourism and other sectors in Bundelkhand region. Madhya Pradesh has left its own distinct mark in the country in the field of cleanliness. Special efforts are being made to develop Khajuraho as a film city.

Integrated steel plant will be set up in Niwari at a cost of Rs 3200 crore

Mr. J. P. Agarwal of Pacific Meta-Steel said that they are setting up an integrated steel plant in Niwari at a cost of Rs 3200 crore. This will provide employment to 10 thousand people and the government will also get a revenue of about 1 thousand crore rupees annually. He shared the group's plan to start operations in the medical sector in Madhya Pradesh as well.

Bansal Group to invest Rs 1350 crore

Investors appreciated the efforts of Chief Minister Dr. Yadav. Mr. Sunil Bansal of Bansal Group, who came to the conclave, said that Bansal Group is working in the medical industry sector. The facility of kidney transplant in Sagar has been started by the group. Shri Bansal proposed to invest Rs 1350 crore in 4 super specialty hospitals, one five star hotel and energy sector in the state.

Sagar Group plans to invest around Rs 1400 crore in the field of Dyeing & Processing

Industrialist of Sagar Group, Mr. Sudhir Agarwal said that their units are working in Tamot near Bhopal. Sagar Group is making efforts for new investment in the textile sector. The group is working in all the areas of education, health, food, clothing, housing. His group has plans to invest around Rs 1400 crore in the field of Dyeing & Processing, which will create employment opportunities. He said that his group works on the principle of co-operation, not competition.

Madhya Bharat Agro has the highest investment in Madhya Pradesh

Mr. Pankaj Oswal of Madhya Bharat Agro said that his group has the highest investment in Madhya Pradesh. The industry friendly policy of investment and the cooperative attitude of the government is incomparable. His group is producing Single Super Phosphate in Sagar. Shri Oswal informed that his group has plans to invest Rs 500 crore near Banda in Sagar.

Principal Secretary, Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Raghavendra Kumar Singh said that after 3 divisional conclaves in the state, today Sagar Regional Industry Conclave is being held. Interactive sessions have also been completed this year in Bangalore, Coimbatore, Mumbai and Kolkata. Madhya Pradesh is the second largest state in the country from industrial point of view, India's largest solar power plant has been set up here. There are immense possibilities of development of industries in many sectors in the state. The state is favorable for investors due to the important work done from the infrastructure point of view. Industrialists are interested in setting up industries in Madhya Pradesh due to the industrial policies of the state government.

Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Dubey gave information about the policies made by the state for the development of industries in the field of Information Technology. He informed that Madhya Pradesh is the most suitable state from the point of view of setting up of data centers. Shri Dubey gave information about the activities being carried out in the IT sector.

Principal Secretary Mines Sanjay Kumar Shukla gave detailed information about the mineral wealth available in the state and the industries operating. Shri Shukla gave a detailed presentation on the possibilities of mineral based industries in Madhya Pradesh. He said that industries get all departmental clearances easily. He informed that a national level event focusing on mining and mineral activities is proposed to be held in Bhopal on 17-18 October. He informed that a proposal has been received to develop Dhana airstrip of Sagar as an airport.

MD Tourism Mr. Ilaiya Raja T. informed that a large number of youth of the state are getting employment from investment in the tourism sector. Secretary Micro, Small, Medium Enterprises Shri Navneet Mohan Kothari informed about the efforts being made for the development of cottage industries. Managing Director Handicrafts Development Corporation Shri Mohit Bundas gave information about the opportunities available in the cottage industry sector in Madhya Pradesh. A large number of public representatives, officers and citizens were present in the conclave.

