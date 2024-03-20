Sadhguru undergoes emergency brain surgery at Apollo Delhi, overcomes 'life-threatening situation' (WATCH)

Renowned spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev underwent emergency brain surgery at Apollo Delhi after experiencing a critical health crisis. Reports indicate that he was admitted to the hospital on March 17 following the detection of massive swelling and bleeding in his brain. According to reports providing insight into Sadhguru's health, revealing that he had been grappling with severe headaches in the days leading up to his admission. Upon examination by Dr. Vinit Suri, an MRI revealed the alarming extent of bleeding in Sadhguru's brain, prompting immediate medical intervention.

As Sadhguru's health rapidly deteriorated, marked by recurrent vomiting and worsening headaches, he was swiftly admitted to Apollo Delhi. A subsequent CT scan underscored the severity of the situation, indicating critical swelling in his brain alongside the bleeding.

Responding to the urgent need, a team of skilled doctors from Apollo Delhi, including Dr. Vinit Suri, Dr. Pranav Kumar, Dr. Sudheer Tyagi, and Dr. S. Chatterjee, performed an emergency surgery on Sadhguru. Post-surgery, he was successfully taken off the ventilator, marking a significant milestone in his recovery journey.

Dr. Vinit Suri highlighted Sadhguru's steady progress post-surgery, with improvements noted in his brain, body, and vital parameters. This development serves as a beacon of hope for Sadhguru's followers and well-wishers, as they continue to extend their thoughts and prayers for his swift and complete recovery.

"Sadhguru has just had a very life-threatening situation. He had headache for the last four weeks. Headache was very severe and he was ignoring the headache because he wanted to do his normal activities. He even carried out the Maha Shivratri function on 8th of March despite the fact that he was in agonizing pain. He somehow ignored the pain and continued with all his meetings. The pain became really severe on 15th March and that's when he consulted me and we knew immediately that there was something sinister happening. This was around 4 o'clock, I insisted that we have an MRI. But he had a very important meeting at 6. He is so focused on his meetings... he told me, "Dr. in my 40 years of life I have never missed a meeting and I can't miss this 6 o'clock meeting." Somehow we could persuade him and got an MRI done. The MRI showed that he had massive bleeding in the brain. It was outside the brain and below the bone. It was a massive two-time bleeding. One which had happen about 2-3 weeks back and one that had happened maybe 2-3 days back," Dr. Suri said.

"We insisted that he gets admitted immediate but because of his commitments he just went ahead with his meeting at 6 o'clock without anybody getting to know that he was that unwell. Next day he had a very important India Today Conclave, which with a lot of pain killer and sedation he still attended that. It was such a marvelous interview he gave. We were surprised that with so much of pain, pain killers and sedation he could attend and complete that activity." he added.

"17th morning he really got very unwell. He became drowsy, while talking he was just dozing off and he had weakness of the left leg. We had to rush him to the hospital and even at that time he never complained of pain. He just said, "Dr I am a little unwell." That morning was the first time he said, "Dr I think the time has come to do what you want to do." That's the first time he agreed that we go ahead with the surgery. 17th we admitted him. When we got the CT Scan, there was life-threatening swelling in the brain. The brain was shifted to one side. He had become very dull, very confused and the left leg started to get weak. He has to undergo an emergency surgery on 17th itself," the doctor stated.

"We could get him off the ventilator post surgery. He has done extremely well, much beyond our expectation. We were joking with him that we have done what we could, but you are healing yourself. We are actually seeing the kind of improvement we are seeing is beyond our expectation. He is now extremely well. He is back to his normal self. His brain, body and vital parameters are normal. He is making a steady progress. He's probably healing himself more than what we can do," he concluded.