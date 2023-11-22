Sadhguru Academy to host INSIGHT: The DNA of Success on Thursday

Led by Sadhguru, the program features renowned business leaders and focuses on both professional and personal success. The 12th edition includes speakers like Rajeev Chandrasekhar and resource leaders such as Bhavish Aggarwal, Dr. Krishna Ella, Vinod K Dasari, Abhishek Ganguly, and Mithun Sacheti.

The Sadhguru Academy, formerly known as the Isha Leadership Academy, is gearing up to host its highly-anticipated annual business leadership programme, INSIGHT: The DNA of Success, at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. This transformative event, scheduled from November 23-26, 2023, spans four days and is spearheaded by Sadhguru, the visionary Founder of the Isha Foundation. Joining forces with him are accomplished and highly successful business leaders, united in their mission to guide participants through the intricacies of both professional and personal triumph.

Tailored exclusively for business owners and C-suite executives, INSIGHT aims not only to facilitate business expansion but also to empower leaders to elevate themselves into more effective and impactful roles. The 12th edition of this impactful program will boast the presence of Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, and Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, who will share his insights as a featured speaker.

Contributing to the wealth of knowledge are other distinguished resource leaders such as Bhavish Aggarwal, the Founder of Ola, Dr Krishna Ella, Executive Chairman of Bharat Biotech International Limited, Vinod K Dasari, Chairman of Vinita Health and Tresa Motors, Abhishek Ganguly, Founder and CEO of Agilitas Sports Private Limited, and Mithun Sacheti, Founder and MD of CaratLane.

The overarching theme for the 12th edition is 'Blossoming in Rising Bharat,' serving as the guiding thread weaving through various multimodal sessions. These sessions encompass speaker presentations, immersive workshops, interactive Q&A sessions, and personalized one-on-one consultations, fostering a hands-on and customized approach to finding scalable solutions for businesses.

The programme's core objective is not only to commemorate the resilience of 'Rising Bharat' but also to equip entrepreneurs with the tools needed to actively capitalize on the abundant opportunities the country offers, thereby shaping the future of their businesses and contributing to the nation's growth.

Integral to INSIGHT is Sadhguru's engagement with participants and business leaders, where he will share his profound wisdom and unique perspective on leadership, addressing its challenges and opportunities, and emphasizing the crucial role of inner well-being in becoming a more effective and impactful human being.

Anticipated to draw over 240 participants, the 12th edition of INSIGHT will also benefit from the involvement of more than 25 resource leaders. These leaders will work closely with small groups of participants, facilitating a dynamic exchange of insights and ensuring that each individual extracts the maximum value from this transformative program.