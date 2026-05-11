Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara mandates that all 2 lakh beneficiaries at the Sadhana Sambhavesh in Tumakuru on May 20 must receive entitlements on-site, ending the practice of symbolic distribution and ensuring immediate benefit delivery.

On-the-Spot Entitlements Mandated for Tumakuru Event

In a move to eliminate administrative bottlenecks, Home Minister and District In-charge Minister G Parameshwara issued a strict mandate: every beneficiary attending the state government's Sadhana Sambhavesh convention on May 20 must walk away with their entitlements in hand.

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Speaking at a high-level preliminary meeting at the District Collector's Office on Monday, Parameshwara emphasised that the "symbolic distribution" of the past, where a few receive honours on stage while thousands wait for months, will not be tolerated. "In the past, there have been instances where land titles were symbolically distributed on stage, but other beneficiaries faced delays in receiving theirs. The Tumkur district administration must not repeat such mistakes," he said.

He directed officials to ensure distribution happens in the Chief Minister's presence and asked departments to assign responsibility to specific officers to hand over land titles and benefits where the beneficiaries are seated. The Minister said that while Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will symbolically distribute benefits to a few beneficiaries on stage, arrangements must be made to distribute land titles and other entitlements to all other beneficiaries at the venue on the same day itself.

Massive Logistical Arrangements for 2 Lakh Attendees

Over 2 lakh beneficiaries from all 10 taluks of the district are expected to attend the event. Parameshwara instructed the taluk administrations to make proper arrangements to transport them. "Buses should depart only after beneficiaries have had breakfast at their pickup points. There must be no lapses in their safety or care," he told officials.

Around 3,000 government and private buses will bring beneficiaries to Tumkur city. Instead of making people walk long distances, buses should drop them at the venue and pick them up after the program. The Minister asked the District Police to identify adequate parking areas and allocate specific stops for vehicles from each taluk to avoid congestion.

Attendee Comfort and City Preparedness

He also directed Tumkur Co-operative Milk Producers' Societies Union Limited (TUMUL) to arrange buttermilk and drinking water for attendees and said proper seating and access to water must be ensured. The Tumkur City Corporation was told to keep the city clean and beautiful and to set up sufficient mobile toilets for the lakhs of expected participants.

'Tumkur Model' to Ensure Flawless Execution

With all cabinet ministers and senior officials attending, the Minister said hospitality arrangements must be flawless. "The 'Tumkur model' is already well-known at the state level. The government has special trust in Tumkur because it has successfully hosted the Chief Minister's programs and national and international events," he said. He urged all officials to work diligently to make the event a success without confusion.

District Collector Shubha Kalyan, ZP CEO BV Ashvija, SP Ashok KV, and other district-level officers attended the meeting. Tahsildars and taluk-level officials from across the district joined via video conference. (ANI)