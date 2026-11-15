The Sacred Relics of Shakyamuni Buddha have reached Namsai, Arunachal Pradesh, for the final phase of their exposition. Hosted at the Golden Pagoda, the event draws devotees to celebrate India's spiritual heritage and teachings of peace.

Sacred Relics of Buddha Arrive in Namsai for Final Exposition Phase

The Sacred Relics of Shakyamuni Buddha arrived at Namsai, Arunachal Pradesh, on Saturday, marking the commencement of the third and final phase of their exposition in the State. Sacred Relics were ceremonially received and enshrined at the Golden Pagoda (Kongmu Kham), one of the prominent centres of Buddhist faith and heritage in eastern Arunachal Pradesh.

According to the press release by the Ministry of Culture, the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt Gen Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik (Retd.), received the Sacred Relics at Nalung Helipad in Namsai. He was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, State Ministers, public representatives and religious leaders.