Uttar Pradesh Congress in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam confirms seat-sharing negotiations with the Samajwadi Party, aiming to defeat the BJP in the 2027 assembly elections amidst ongoing political maneuvers within the state.

Congress and Samajwadi Party Unite Strategy to Oust BJP Government in UP Polls

Uttar Pradesh Congress in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam emphasised that both the Congress party and Samajwadi Party (SP) remain united in their primary objective of unseating the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Gautam confirmed that the party has formally submitted its list of preferred constituencies to the Samajwadi Party (SP), with formal seat-sharing discussions scheduled to commence shortly.

"I have already told them officially that we have provided them with a list, and discussions are set to begin soon. Certainly, both sides share the same goal: to defeat the BJP and liberate the people of this country from this authoritarian government. They have shut down government schools, sold off all the PSUs, and left no job opportunities," he said.

The remarks came after Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday took a dig at Aam AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after Kejriwal extended advance congratulations to him. In a post on X, Yadav said a former Chief Minister of one party (Kejriwal) congratulating the future Chief Minister of another party (himself) in advance exposed an alleged internal conspiracy within the BJP against the incumbent Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath.

"A former chief minister of one party is congratulating in advance the future chief minister of a third party, exposing an internal conspiracy within his own party against a current chief minister," he wrote. The 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to go to polls in 2027. The Samajwadi Party has announced that it will release its 'Jan-Man Manifesto' for the elections on November 26, coinciding with Constitution Day.