Congress leader Sachin Pilot questioned the India-US trade agreement, suggesting it was made under US pressure. Rahul Gandhi accused PM Modi of 'selling out' Indian farmers, citing the Adani case and Epstein files as pressure points.

Congress Questions US-Centric Announcements

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday questioned the recent India-US trade agreement, asking why announcements regarding the deal were being made by the United States instead of India. Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, Pilot said, "Why does the US make announcements regarding trade deals between India and the US? What is the need to celebrate if the tariffs have been reduced to 18 per cent? It seems that the agreement was made under pressure from the US."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a social media post today, US President Donald Trump stated that both countries agreed to a trade deal under which the US will charge a reduced Reciprocal Tariff, lowering it from 25 per cent to 18 per cent. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also, in a social media post, announced that Made in India products will now have a reduced US tariff of 18% and extended "big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement."

Rahul Gandhi Accuses PM Modi of 'Selling Out'

Earlier, the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "selling out" Indian farmers under US pressure. Speaking to the reporters outside the parliament, Rahul Gandhi said, "Modi ji is rattled. The (US-India) trade deal, which was stalled for the past few months, was signed by Narendra Modi last night. There is extreme pressure on him. Narendra Modi ji's image can get damaged. The main thing is that our PM is compromised. The public needs to think about this. For the first time, the LoP was not allowed to speak on the President's speech."

The opposition expressed concerns over the potential impact of the deal on Indian agriculture and dairy farmers, warning of significant losses. While the government maintained that the agreement would boost exports and economic growth, Congress leaders demanded greater transparency and scrutiny.

"Narendra Modi ji has sold your hard work in this trade deal because he is compromised. He has sold the country. Narendra Modi ji is scared because those who shaped his image are now breaking this image," he added.

Alleged Pressure Points Cited

When asked why the LoP believe PM Modi is "compromised," Rahul Gandhi cited the alleged case against the Chairman of the Adani Group, Gautam Adani, in the US and the Epstein files. "There is a case on Adani ji in the US; it is actually a case on Modi ji. The Epstein Files contain even more that the US has not yet released. There is pressure due to that as well. These are the two pressure points. The country should understand this," he said. (ANI)