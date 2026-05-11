Sachin Pilot demands the Centre disclose its stance on the West Asia conflict and explain the post-election price rise in Parliament. Rahul Gandhi also slammed PM Modi's appeals, calling them 'proofs of failure'.

Pilot Demands Disclosure on West Asia, Price Rise

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday called on the Central government to provide a full disclosure to Parliament regarding India's stance on the escalating global conflict in West Asia and the sudden surge in domestic commodity prices following the conclusion of recent elections. The remarks come in direct response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "seven appeals" aimed at mitigating the domestic impact of the West Asia conflict. Pilot argued that matters of international security and national economy should be discussed within the sanctity of the legislature rather than on the campaign trail.

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Speaking to ANI, Pilot said, "All these things the Prime Minister is saying in a public rally--I think the entire Parliament should be taken into confidence about what exactly happened, what our stand is on the ongoing war and the global situation. The position we are in should be disclosed. Prices are rising after the elections are over. You will have to explain with data what India's situation is. Oil prices are also stable, so what exactly happened? Pilot further alleged that the government might be hiding the information from the public, especially in light of the 'precautions' suggested by the Prime Minister. "Is there an attempt to hide something? A list of suggestions for taking precautions has been given. The truth should come out in front of everyone," he added.

Opposition Slams PM's Appeals

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also criticised the Prime Minister's appeals, terming them "proofs of failure" rather than "sermons." In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi accused the government of shifting responsibility onto citizens while attempting to avoid accountability for inflation and economic pressures.

PM Modi's 'Economic Self-Defence' Appeal

Prime Minister Modi, however, described the appeals as part of a broader effort towards "economic self-defence" and responsible patriotism during a period of global uncertainty and rising geopolitical tensions. The remarks came a day after Prime Minister Modi, while addressing a gathering in Secunderabad, urged citizens to reduce dependence on imports and adopt responsible consumption habits to strengthen the economy amid global supply chain disruptions and rising costs caused by international conflicts.

The Prime Minister appealed to people to reduce edible oil consumption, use public transport, prefer carpooling, adopt electric vehicles and move towards natural farming practices in order to reduce the country's import burden and conserve foreign exchange.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi criticised the Prime Minister's appeals, terming them "proofs of failure" rather than "sermons." In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi accused the government of shifting responsibility onto citizens while attempting to avoid accountability for inflation and economic pressures.

Prime Minister Modi, however, described the appeals as part of a broader effort towards "economic self-defence" and responsible patriotism during a period of global uncertainty and rising geopolitical tensions. (ANI)