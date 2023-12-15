Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Sabarimala: Vande Bharat special train first service from Chennai to Kottayam commences

    The first service from Chennai to Kottayam of the Vande Bharat Sabari Special train commenced on Friday (Dec 15) at 4.30 am. The train will reach Kottayam at 4.15 pm.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Dec 15, 2023, 8:38 AM IST

    Chennai: The Sabarimala special Vande Bharat Express allotted to Kerala departed from Chennai today (Dec 15) at 4.30 am. The train will reach Kottayam at 4.15 pm. The Vande Bharat Sabari Special Trains will be operated between Chennai Central- Kottayam via Salem, Erode, and Podanur to cater to the extra rush of traffic in view of Sabarimala pilgrimage season. 

    Train No. 06151 Dr MGR Chennai Central - Kottayam Vande Bharat Sabari Bi- Weekly Special will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 04.30 hrs on 15th, 17th, 22nd, 24th December 2023 (Fridays & Sundays) and reach Kottayam at 16.15 hrs, the same day (4 Services). 

    In return direction, Train No. 06152 Kottayam Dr MGR Chennai Central Vande Bharat Sabari Bi-Weekly Special will leave Kottayam at 04.40 hrs on 16th, 18th, 23rd, 25th December 2023 (Saturdays & Mondays) and reach Dr MGR Chennai Central at 17.15 hrs, the same day (4 Services).

    The Vande Bharat Sabari Special train will have stops at Chennai Central, Katpadi, Salem, Erode, Podanur, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam Town, and Kottayam.

    At the same time, a special train from Kacheguda (Telangana) to Kollam will operate services on December 18 and 25.

    Train No. 07109 Kacheguda- Kollam will leave Kacheguda (Telangana) at 11:45 pm on December 18 and 25; and at the same time on January 1, 8 and 15. The train will arrive at Kollam at 5:30 am on the third day of its journey. Train No. 07110 Kollam - Kacheguda Special Fare Special will leave Kollam at 10:45 am on December 20 and 27; and at the same time on January 3, 10 and 17. The train will arrive at Kacheguda at 3:45 pm on the second day during its return journey.

    A few days ago, an unexpected spike in pilgrims at the Sabarimala hill shrine gave rise to a concern about mismanagement. Indian Railway hence took this move.
     

    Last Updated Dec 15, 2023, 8:38 AM IST
