Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Sabarimala: TN government aims to ensure adequate facilities for pilgrims from Tamil Nadu

    The Tamil Nadu government has asked the Kerala government to ensure adequate facilities for pilgrims arriving at Sabarimala from Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, the High Court said that the current situation and uncontrolled crowding at Sabarimala were not expected.

    Sabarimala: TN government aims to ensure adequate facilities for pilgrims from Tamil Nadu rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Dec 14, 2023, 12:43 PM IST

    Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has asked the Kerala government to ensure adequate facilities for pilgrims arriving at Sabarimala from Tamil Nadu. The Tamil Nadu raised the demand during the Chief Secretary level discussions. The Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Shivadas Meena spoke to Kerala Chief Secretary as per the order from Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin.

    The Tamil Nadu government said in a press release that the action is based on reports that pilgrims are suffering without basic facilities and security at Sabarimala. The press release emphasized that Kerala has assured to provide sufficient facilities. The incident of a girl from Salem collapsing and dying at Sabarimala, with pilgrims enduring extended waits for darshan, gained attention in Tamil Nadu. The involvement of Stalin is credited for prompting intervention and addressing the concerns surrounding the incident.

    The stone pillars set up for the pathinettam padi(18TH step) roof construction are hindering police efforts to facilitate pilgrim movement. The Pathanamthitta district police chief reported the issue to the Devaswom Board. This revelation comes amid criticism from the Devaswom Board, accusing the police of sluggishness in guiding pilgrims through the 18th step. The conflicting statements highlight challenges in coordination and infrastructure during the pilgrimage at Sabarimala.

    Meanwhile, the Indian Railways has announced to roll out a special train between Chennai and Kottayam for four days. The Vande Bharat Sabari Special Trains will be operated between Chennai Central- Kottayam via Salem, Erode, and Podanur to cater to the extra rush of traffic given Sabarimala pilgrimage season. 

    The Vande Bharat Sabari Special train will have stops at Chennai Central, Katpadi, Salem, Erode, Podanur, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam Town, and Kottayam.

    Meanwhile, the High Court said that the current situation and uncontrolled crowding at Sabarimala were not expected. The High Court Devaswom Bench assessed that such situations could have been avoided and reiterated the need for special attention in the case of women and children. The court directed that entry to Sabarimala should be arranged accordingly. Those who come without a virtual queue and spot booking should not be allowed to attend. Spot booking is mostly done by Malayalis.


     

    Last Updated Dec 14, 2023, 12:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Parliament security breach: Eight personnel suspended by Lok Sabha Secretariat; check details AJR

    Parliament security breach: Eight personnel suspended by Lok Sabha Secretariat; check details

    Kerala court acquits accused in Vandiperiyar rape and murder case of 6-year-old girl anr

    Kerala court acquits accused in Vandiperiyar rape and murder case of 6-year-old girl

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-500 December 14 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-500 December 14 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    New Year guarantee: Is Karnataka govt planning to increase liquor prices in the state? vkp

    New Year guarantee: Is Karnataka govt planning to increase liquor prices in the state?

    Governor Convoy Attack: Thiruvananthapuram Commissioner denies deliberate failure to control SFI protest anr

    Governor Convoy Attack: Thiruvananthapuram Commissioner denies deliberate failure to control SFI protest

    Recent Stories

    South Africa to Japan-7 countries to visit in 2024 from India RBA EAI

    South Africa to Japan-7 countries to visit in 2024 from India

    Koffee With Karan 8: Karan Johar addresses trolls questioning his sexuality, fashion and parenting RKK

    Koffee With Karan 8: Karan Johar addresses trolls questioning his sexuality, fashion and parenting

    Mrunal Thakur's joyful fan moment as she gushes over surprise run-in with 'Harry Potter' star Daniel Radcliffe SHG

    Mrunal Thakur's joyful fan moment as she gushes over surprise run-in with 'Harry Potter' star Daniel Radcliffe

    Bengaluru: RTO conduct raids on private school buses over alleged overcrowding of children vkp

    Bengaluru: RTO conduct raids on private school buses over alleged overcrowding of children

    cricket AUS vs PAK, Perth Test: David Warner slams 26th Test ton to kick start farewell series in style (WATCH) osf

    AUS vs PAK, Perth Test: David Warner slams 26th Test ton to kick start farewell series in style (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon