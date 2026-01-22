Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan demands the resignation of Devaswom Minister VN Vasavan over the Sabarimala gold theft case, alleging government pressure on the SIT and that the CM's office is protecting the accused. The Opposition walked out.

Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly, VD Satheesan, on Thursday intensified his attack on the state government over the Sabarimala gold theft case, demanding the resignation of the Devaswom Minister VN Vasavan. His remarks came after the Opposition staged a walkout from the Assembly.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to reporters, Satheesan said the Opposition was raising its demands both inside and outside the Assembly. "We are demanding the resignation of the Devaswom Minister both inside and outside the Assembly, and we are also demanding that the state government not put pressure on the SIT constituted by the High Court," he said.

Satheesan's Allegations Against Government and CPI(M)

Citing a court judgment, Satheesan said, "In a judgment in November, the court stated that there was undue haste in sending the idol of the gatekeeper for repair. Even after knowing that the first accused in this case, Unnikrishnan Potti, was involved in the theft, the Devaswom Board and the government created a false emergency," he alleged.

He further claimed that the role of the present Devaswom Minister was evident. "The current Devaswom Minister's involvement is clear, but he is not ready to resign. At the same time, the CM's office is putting pressure on the SIT to extend the investigation period, and we demand that this pressure be removed," Satheesan said.

The Congress leader also targeted the CPI(M), alleging inaction against its own leaders. "Three CPI(M) senior leaders are in jail, and the party is not ready to take any disciplinary action against those involved in the gold theft case. If action is taken, they might reveal a senior leader's name, which is why they are afraid," he claimed.

Clarifying his stand on the Chief Minister, Satheesan said, "We never said the Chief Minister is involved. We only say that his role is in protecting the accused."

Allegations of CPI(M)-Sangh Parivar Convergence

He also alleged ideological convergence between the CPI(M) and the Sangh Parivar. "Sangh Parivar and CPI(M) walk on the same path. Sangh Parivar functions by spreading hate campaigns. Therefore, a national senior leader invited CPI(M) to join the NDA," he said.

This comes after Union Minister and Republican Party of India (Athawale) chief, Ramdas Athawale, on Wednesday invited Kerala Chief Minister and CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan to join hands with the NDA ahead of the state Legislative Assembly elections. While the BJP-led NDA and CPI(M) are known ideological opponents, in a surprising move, Athawale said that if Vijayan joins the alliance, it would be a "revolutionary" move.

Protests Disrupt Assembly Session

Earlier today, United Democratic Front (UDF) members protested in the Kerala Assembly as they demanded the resignation of the state Devaswom Minister, VN Vasavan, over the Sabarimala gold theft case. The Opposition members disrupted proceedings by holding placards, shouting slogans, and even singing a parody song.

Later, LDF MLAs also staged a walkout from the Assembly.

Legal Proceedings and ED Probe Intensify

Meanwhile, legal proceedings continue in the case. The Kerala High Court on Wednesday rejected the bail requests of former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president A Padmakumar, former TDB administrative officer B Murari Babu, and jeweller Roddam Pandurangaiah Naga Govardhan in connection with the gold theft investigation.

On Wednesday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also intensified its probe, conducting raids at 21 locations across multiple states, including Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, to examine alleged money laundering linked to the misappropriated temple gold.

Background of the Sabarimala Gold Theft Case

The Sabarimala gold theft case concerns allegations of the misappropriation of approximately 4.54 kilograms of gold from sacred temple artefacts, including the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) door frames and Dwarapalaka idols. The theft allegedly occurred in 2019 under the pretext of refinishing and re-gold-plating temple structures.

The controversy traces its origins to a 1998 donation by industrialist Vijay Mallya, who had gifted 30.3 kilograms of gold and 1,900 kilograms of copper for gold plating and cladding work at the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple. Subsequent inspections and court-monitored inquiries revealed discrepancies between the donated gold and the quantity allegedly used.

Political Context: Upcoming Elections

Meanwhile, Kerala is set to hold Assembly elections later this year, where the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) will look to win against the ruling LDF. The victory in the Thiruvananthapuram civic body polls has opened up the gates for the BJP-led NDA, turning the state elections into a triangular contest. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)