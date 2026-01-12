BJP leader V Muraleedharan alleged a cover-up in the Sabarimala gold theft case, claiming documentary evidence exists against ministers and Devaswom Board members, while arrested Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru is being framed to save 'real culprits'.

BJP alleges cover-up, claims evidence against ministers

Amid the ongoing chaos over the Sabarimala gold theft case, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader V Muraleedharan on Monday said that there was documentary evidence against members of the Devaswom Board, along with the former and current ministers, Kadakampally Surendran and VN Vasavan, respectively. He said devotees were apprehensive about the arrest of Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru, alleging he was being dragged into the issue to "save the real culprits".

"The SIT has till now not come across any documentary evidence to put him as a culprit. There is documentary evidence against the members of the Devaswom Board, the former and even the present minister. During the present minister's term, in 2025, the golden plates were removed from there. They are neither resigning nor is there any action against them. There is an apprehension in the minds of the devotees that the tantri is being dragged into this issue to save the real culprits," Muraleedharan told ANI. "If the government has nothing to hide and doesn't want to save any person from CPM who is accused, they should have taken action against the former and present minister," he added.

Muraleedharan on expelled Congress MLA's arrest

Reacting to expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil's arrest, the BJP leader accused the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) government of "choosing not to act" against him despite multiple complaints. "There have been multiple complaints against that MLA. Despite that, the state government chose not to act. He had attended the assembly also. On the part of the Congress, no action was taken except for removing him from the legislative party. He continued to be a Congressman till the end, when they had no option but to expel him. It shows how casual the Congress and CPM are in treating the security of women," Muraleedharan said.

Details on Tantri's arrest and charges

Rajeevaru, the arrested accused in the Sabarimala gold theft case, who was rushed to the General Hospital Thiruvananthapuram this morning, remains stabilised after facing health complications, Medical Officer Dr Vinu said on Saturday. Rajeevar, the chief priest of Sabarimala, was shifted from the Thiruvananthapuram Special Sub Jail to the General Hospital for treatment.

Earlier, the Crime Branch had arrested Thantri Kandharar Rajeevar and the 13th accused in connection with the gold theft case. Investigators state that Rajeevar, a member of the Thazhamon Madam, Chengannur, and a hereditary Thantri under the Travancore Devaswom Board, was fully aware of the earlier gold plating by the Bengaluru-based UB Group.

Despite holding the Thantri post during the relevant period, he allegedly failed to object to or report the removal of the temple's assets, which were handed over to a private individual without following prescribed rituals or customs or obtaining divine consent. The Crime Branch further alleges that Rajeevar remained present at the Sabarimala Sannidhanam during key rituals on May 18 and 19, 2019, when the panels were removed, and later when they were reinstalled in June 2019, but did not take steps to prevent or report the violations.

According to investigators, this amounted to criminal silence and tacit consent, facilitating unlawful gain for the accused persons and causing loss to the Travancore Devaswom Board. The arrest was made after the probe revealed his alleged role in the conspiracy and in violating provisions of the Travancore Devaswom Manual, which mandates that repair work on valuable temple assets be carried out within temple premises and not taken outside. (ANI)