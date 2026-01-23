The S-400 air defence system, which successfully brought down multiple Pakistani fighter jets during Operation Sindoor, will be showcased for the first time at the Department of Military Affairs tableau during the 2026 Republic Day parade.

S-400's 'Operation Sindoor' Success to be Showcased at R-Day Parade

The S-400 air defence system, which shot down multiple Pakistani aircraft, would be showcased at the Department of Military Affairs tableau during the Republic Day 2026 parade by the Department of Military Affairs for the first time, according to Air Commodore Manish Sabharwal.

The S-400 systems were successfully used to bring down multiple Pakistani fighter and spy planes during Operation Sindoor. The Indian Air Force's system brought down five to six Pakistani fighter aircraft and one spy plane at a distance of over 300 km deep inside Pakistan during the four-day conflict and has been termed as a game-changer by the Armed Forces.

The Department of Military Affairs this year is showcasing the "Tri-Services Tableau - Operation Sindoor", focusing on the operational jointness and success of India's military forces.

77th Republic Day Parade Highlights

Meanwhile, Lt Gen Bhavnish Kumar will head the parade for the fourth time. A total of 6050 military personnel are taking part in the parade. Moreover, Bhairav, Shaktibaan, UGV and ATAGS are to take part in the parade.

30 Tableaux to Roll Down Kartavya Path

A total of 30 tableaux, including 17 from States and Union Territories (UTs) and 13 from Ministries, Departments, and Services, will roll down the Kartavya Path during the 77th Republic Day parade in New Delhi on January 26.

Themes of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'

According to a Ministry of Defence release, Republic Day celebrations will feature a grand display under the themes 'Swatantrata ka Mantra: a broad theme of 'Swatantrata ka Mantra: Vande Mataram' and 'Samriddhi ka Mantra: Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. The tableaux will showcase a unique mix of 150 years of the national song Vande Mataram and the nation's rapid progress on the back of the growing self-reliance across sectors, dipped in its rich and vibrant cultural diversity.

A Glimpse of Participating Tableaux

The list of the participating tableaux includes Assam - Asharikandi - Terracotta Craft Village of Assam; Chhattisgarh - The Mantra of Freedom - Vande Mataram; Gujarat - Mantra of Swadeshi - Self-Reliance - Freedom: Vande Mataram; Kerala - Water Metro & 100 per cent Digital Literacy; Maharashtra - Ganeshotsav; Manipur - Towards Prosperity; Nagaland - The Hornbill Festival - Celebrating Culture, Tourism & Self-Reliance; Tamil Nadu - Mantra of Prosperity; Ministry of Culture - Vande Mataram - The Soul Cry of a Nation; Ministry of Information & Broadcasting - Bharat Katha.

The Ministry of Defence will also be represented with its tableaux, including the veteran tableau, depicting the nation-building efforts through war, and the naval tableau, "Samudra Se Samriddhi", which will reflect the country's maritime strength. The Ministry of Culture's tableau will represent the soul of India through "Vande Mataram." (ANI)