Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questioned the BJP's silence on the Rupee crossing 90 against the Dollar, recalling the party's criticism during the UPA era. Manish Tewari also reminded the BJP of its old jibes comparing the Rupee's value to leaders' ages.

Questioning the ruling BJP's stance on the Indian Rupee depreciating against the US Dollar, which recently crossed the 90-mark, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday asked what their take is on the Dollar's value, which was high during the Manmohan Singh government.

Speaking to the reporters, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asked, "What did they use to say when Dollar's value was high (against Rupee) during Manmohan Singh government? What is their response today? Ask them. Why are you asking me?"

The Congress leader's comments come amid concerns that the Indian Rupee has been among the poorest-performing Asian currencies in 2025, falling by about 4-5 per cent. However, experts have highlighted some sectors that could benefit from the plunging Rupee.

Congress Recalls BJP's Past Jibes

Earlier today, Congress MP Manish Tewari recalled the time the BJP mocked the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime over the falling rupee, and noted that the current rate has far exceeded even the age of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Tewari said that during the time of the UPA leadership, the BJP had mocked the government for the falling rate, with BJP spokesperson Ravi Shankar Prasad saying in 2013, "The worth of the Indian rupee against the dollar was equivalent to Rahul Gandhi's age when the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) came to power. Today it is equal to Sonia Gandhi's age, and very soon it will touch Manmohan Singh's age."

Recalling the more than a decade-old statement, Tewari asked the BJP, "Today the Rupee is at 90.19 to the USD Whose age is equal to? On 10 July 2013, this is what the Chief Spokesperson of the BJP said about the value of the Rupee," Tewari said in a post on X.

Expert View: Winners and Losers from Rupee Fall

Meanwhile, Sunny Agrawal, Head, Fundamental Research at SBI Securities, said export-dependent sectors like Shrimp, Textile, IT, Pharma, Engineering, Metals, and Auto can benefit from the falling Rupee. However, import-dependent sectors such as FMCG, Plastic polymers, Oil and Gas are expected to face cost pressure, he added.

Anindya Banerjee, Head Commodity and Currency, Kotak Securities, said the steady importer demand, particularly from sectors like Oil, Metals, and Electronics, continues to absorb available dollar liquidity.

On Thursday morning, the Indian rupee exchange rate stands at 90.33 against the US Dollar. (ANI)