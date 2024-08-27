Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ruckus, outrage after miscreants vandalise Goddess's idol at Bhoolaxmi temple in Hyderabad (Watch)

    A few unidentified miscreants allegedly vandalised the idol of the goddess in Bhoolaxmi temple located in the Rakshapuram area in Hyderabad on Monday night. The incident triggered significant public outrage as crowd gathered at the site and raised slogans.
     

    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Aug 27, 2024, 11:14 AM IST

    A ruckus erupted after a few unidentified assailants allegedly vandalised the idol of the goddess in Bhoolaxmi temple located in the Rakshapuram area in Hyderabad on Monday night. 

    The incident which took place in Santosh Nagar police station limits of the city has sparked significant public anger. Soon after the incident came to limelight, a crowd gathered at the site to protest and raised slogans.

    Meanwhile, police officials also reached the spot and tried to bring the situation under control.

    Two suspects were also arrested by the police in the case with the help of CCTV tracking.

    As per media reports, DCP South East Kanti Lal Patil said, "This incident occurred on Monday between 11.30 pm and 12 am in the night under the Santosh Nagar police station limits. Police took immediate action and took two people into custody after police had done the tracking through CCTV. Out of that one person is the main responsible. The investigation is in progress."

    "All those responsible will be nabbed. At present there is no evidence of political motive behind the attack," he added.

    Taking note of the incident BJP Bhagya Nagar district president Samreddy Surender Reddy alleged, "The idol of the Bhoolaxmi goddess was vandalised. The local corporator and his people have done this act. This is not the first time this incident has occurred. This has been happening for the last 5 years. This temple has been attacked 5 times. This time the idol of the goddess has been destroyed. Two years ago this same thing happened at Vinayak mandap. They tried to disturb the law and order."

    He alleged that those arrested by the police were not the main culprits and that they have been placed by the corporator.

    "The corporator and a pan shop owner near the temple should be interrogated," he added.
     

