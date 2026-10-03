MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari slammed the BJP government over child deaths and alleged poisoning incidents, claiming 'zero political accountability'. He urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to assess the state's Home Department during his Bhopal visit.

Patwari Slams 'Zero Political Accountability'

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari on Saturday raised concerns over the deaths of children and alleged poisoning incidents in the state, claiming there was “zero political accountability” as Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to arrive in Bhopal for a scheduled programme.

Speaking to ANI, Patwari urged Shah to assess the functioning of the state Home Department during his visit and alleged that several incidents resulting in deaths had not been followed by adequate political accountability. “Home Minister Amit Shah is in Bhopal, MP today. He should assess the situation of the Home Department. MP has become the capital of murders and mass murders. This is happening for the first time in the country and the world,” Patwari said.

Deaths from Illicit Liquor and Malnutrition

He claimed that due to illicit liquor nearly 100 families had been displaced, around 100 women had been widowed and 200 children had become orphans, alleging that there was no political accountability over the incidents. “Due to illicit liquor, nearly 100 families have been displaced, 100 sisters have become widows, 200 children have become orphans and there is zero political accountability,” he said.

Patwari also raised the issue of deaths involving children, alleging that nearly 36 children died in Balaghat and more than 100 children died due to malnutrition and corruption. “Nearly 36 children died in Balaghat. More than 100 children died due to malnutrition and corruption. There is zero political accountability,” the Congress leader said.

Cough Syrup and Poisonous Water Deaths Alleged

He further referred to alleged deaths linked to cough syrup and poisonous water. “26 children lost their lives due to cough syrup and there is zero political accountability. 36 people lost their lives due to poisonous water and there is zero political accountability,” Patwari alleged.

“I would like to request Amit Shah that there should be political accountability for the killings. This is very important for any civilized government and society,” he added.

Amit Shah's Bhopal Schedule

Shah is scheduled to attend the Gopalak Sammelan at Dussehra Maidan in Bhopal on Saturday as the chief guest. According to an official release, he will also inaugurate a state-level exhibition on the implementation of the new criminal laws in Madhya Pradesh.

During the programme, Shah will lay foundation stones and inaugurate several dairy and cooperative-sector projects. These include a milk processing plant with a capacity of three lakh litres per day in Ujjain, being established at a cost of Rs 255 crore. He will also inaugurate a product dairy plant and a state-level central laboratory in Bhopal.

The programme will include distribution of benefits to beneficiaries, bonuses to members of milk unions and financial assistance to gaushalas. The Union Minister will also felicitate members of dairy cooperative societies and women livestock rearers, while dividends worth Rs 15.10 crore will be distributed among cooperative members. (ANI)