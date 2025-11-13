Jairam Ramesh accuses RSS of 'betraying national interest' by hiring a US law firm, Squire Patton Boggs, which also lobbies for Pakistan. The Congress leader called RSS a 'pseudo-nationalist outfit' in his sharp attack on social media.

Jairam Ramesh Accuses RSS of Betraying Nation

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) following reports that the organisation allegedly "spent a significant amount of money to engage one of Pakistan's official lobbying arms - the American law firm Squire Patton Boggs (SPB) to represent its interests in the United States".

Citing a media report, the Congress leader on X said, "A few days ago, the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat acknowledged that the RSS isn't a registered organisation and that it does not pay taxes. Now, we learn that the RSS has spent a significant amount of money to engage one of Pakistan's official lobbying arms - the American law firm Squire Patton Boggs (SPB) - to espouse its interests in the US."

Ramesh went on to accuse the RSS of "betraying national interest," linking the development to what he described as the organisation's history of opposing India's freedom movement and key national figures. "This is hardly the first time that the RSS - with its long tradition of betraying the freedom movement, opposing Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. Ambedkar, and attacking the Constitution and the national flag of India - has betrayed national interest. It is a pseudo-nationalist outfit," Ramesh further said on X.

RSS Chief on Organisation's Unregistered Status

Earlier, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat explained why the organisation does not pay income tax, stating that the Income Tax Department and courts have recognised the RSS as a "body of individuals," making it exempt.

Speaking at the "100 Years of Sangh Journey: New Horizons" lecture series, Bhagwat said registration was not mandatory after Independence. "The Sangh started in 1925. Do you expect us to register with the British government? We were banned thrice, and each time the courts dismissed the ban. Legally and constitutionally, we are a valid organisation," he said, adding that "even Hindu Dharma is not registered".

Priyank Kharge Demands Scrutiny

His remarks came after Congress leaders Priyank Kharge questioned the RSS's unregistered status and funding sources. Kharge alleged that the RSS avoids registration to escape financial scrutiny and tax obligations.

Priyank Kharge is demanding a ban on RSS activities in government schools, colleges, and state-owned temples. He said that permissions should not be granted for activities outside the syllabus in government schools and colleges.

