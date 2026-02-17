RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat called for Hindu unity, caution, and an end to conversions. He urged 'Ghar Wapsi', deporting infiltrators, and spoke on social harmony, the power of mothers, and obeying laws, stating India will guide the world.

Call for Hindu Unity and Caution

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday called for unity among Hindu society, stating that they need to be "cautious," even though he said they are "not threatened" by anyone.

Speaking at a social harmony meeting at the Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Nirala Nagar, Lucknow, Mohan Bhagwat expressed concern over the declining Hindu population. He called for a halt to conversions driven by greed and coercion, according to a release He said that the process of Ghar Wapsi (homecoming) must be accelerated, and that we should care for those who return to Hinduism.

On Infiltration and Population

Expressing concern about the increasing infiltration, he said infiltrators must be detected, eliminated, and deported, and that they must not be given employment.

He said that Hindus should have at least three children. Citing scientists, he said that a society with an average of fewer than three children is doomed in the future. This should be told to newlyweds in our families. Bhagwat said that the purpose of marriage should be to move the world forward, not to satisfy lust.

'Sanatan Ideology is of Harmony'

According to the release, Bhagwat said that the absence of harmony leads to discrimination. "We are all sons of one country, one motherland. As human beings, we are all one. There was once no discrimination, but with the passage of time, discrimination has become a habit, which must be eradicated. He said that the Sanatan ideology is an ideology of harmony," he said.

"We do not believe that those who oppose us must be eliminated. There is only one truth everywhere. Understanding and practising this philosophy will eliminate discrimination," he added.

On the Role of Women

The RSS chief said that the foundation of the home and family is the power of the mother. "In our tradition, men had the right to earn, but mothers decided how the expenditure should be made. After marriage, the mother's power comes to another home and makes everyone their own. We should not consider women weak; they are warriors. The way we imagine women and nature is powerful. Women should be trained in self-defence. In the West, women are considered wives, while in our country, they are considered mothers. Their beauty is not valued, but their affection," he said.

On Law, Caste, and Social Unity

In response to a question regarding the UGC guidelines, the RSS chief said that everyone must obey the law. "If the law is wrong, there is a way to change it. Castes should not become a source of conflict. If there is a sense of belonging in society, such problems will not arise. Those who have fallen must bow down and be lifted up. The feeling that everyone is one's own should be present in the mind. The world progresses through coordination, not conflict. There should not be a sense of suppressing one and elevating another," he said.

'India will Guide the World'

Bhagwat said that India will guide the world in the near future as the nation holds the solution to many of the world's problems.

Calling upon the noble forces of society, Bhagwat said that meetings related to social harmony should be held regularly at the community level. "If we meet together, misunderstandings will be removed. Such meetings should discuss breaking free from stereotypes. Efforts should be made to resolve any problems that arise. Those who are weak should be helped," he said.

He said that some people in countries like America and China are plotting against our goodwill. "We must be cautious of this. We must end the distrust towards each other. We must share each other's sorrows and pains," he said, according to the release.

Representatives from various social groups, including Sikh, Buddhist and Jain communities, as well as Ramakrishna Mission, ISKCON, Jai Gurudev, Shiv Shanti Ashram, Art of Living, Sant Nirankari Ashram, Sant Kripal Ashram, Kabir Mission, Goraksha Peeth, Arya Samaj, Sant Ravidas Peeth, Divyanand Ashram, Brahma Vidya Niketan, etc., participated in the program. (ANI)