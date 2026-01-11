RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said the Sangh and its founder, Dr Hedgewar, are synonymous, asserting RSS is not changing but manifesting itself. He spoke at the release of two songs for a film on 100 years of the RSS, performed by Sukhwinder Singh.

RSS Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that the Sangh and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) founder, Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, commonly referred to as "Doctor Sahab" are synonymous, asserting that RSS is not changing but is gradually manifesting itself in different forms. Dr Bhagwat was speaking at a programme held at Keshav Kunj in Jhandewalan, Delhi, where he released two songs from the film '100 Years of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh - Shatak' - 'Bharat Maa Ke Bacche' and 'Bhagwa Hai Meri Pehchaan'. The songs are performed by noted singer Sukhwinder Singh.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Sangh and Doctor Sahab are synonymous

Addressing the gathering, Dr Bhagwat said, "The Sangh and Doctor Sahab are synonymous words." He added that as the Sangh evolves into new forms, people feel it is changing, but in reality, it is only manifesting gradually.

He compared this process to a seed growing into a tree, saying that similarly, the life of Doctor Sahab - the ideology and spirit of the Sangh - is embodied in this evolution.

'Doctor Sahab was a patriot by birth'

Dr Bhagwat further said that the psychology of the RSS founder, Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, is a subject worthy of research. Recalling an incident from Doctor Sahab's childhood, he said that when Dr Hedgewar was just 11 years old, both his parents passed away on the same day within an hour. He said that such a traumatic experience at a young age would normally leave a person withdrawn or detached, but it did not have a negative impact on Doctor Sahab's mind or personality.

"Doctor Sahab was a patriot by birth," he said, adding that the ability to absorb such a great shock without letting the mind be shaken reflected the strong and healthy mental state he already possessed.

On the occasion, RSS All India Executive Committee member Suresh (Bhaiyyaji) Joshi, singer Sukhwinder Singh, producer Veer Kapoor, director Ashish Mal, and several other dignitaries were present at the event. (ANI)