A man has broken down the estimated expenses of attending an Indian wedding in 2026, claiming that even a single wedding visit could cost around Rs 5,000. His post has struck a chord with internet users, with many agreeing that weddings are increasingly becoming expensive affairs.

Attending an Indian wedding is supposed to be about celebrating love, meeting relatives and enjoying good food. However, a viral social media post has highlighted how wedding invitations can also become a financial burden for guests. A man has broken down the estimated expenses of attending an Indian wedding in 2026, claiming that even a single wedding visit could cost around Rs 5,000. His post has struck a chord with internet users, with many agreeing that weddings are increasingly becoming expensive affairs.

The post was shared on X by a user named Anup (@ItsAnupX), who listed the different expenses an ordinary guest might have to bear. According to his calculation, clothes could cost Rs 2,000, travel Rs 1,500, gifts Rs 1,000 and miscellaneous expenses, including chai-pani, another Rs 500.

Check the viral post here:

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Sharing his breakdown, Anup wrote, "Attending an Indian wedding in 2026: Spend Rs 2,000 on clothes, Rs 1,500 on travel, Rs 1000 on gifts, Rs 500 on chai pani (small miscellaneous expenses)."

But his observations were not limited to money. He also highlighted the time and effort involved in attending multiple wedding functions.

"Stand in a queue for 40 minutes to take a photo with the couple. Eat dinner while checking your phone because the next function starts tomorrow."

He concluded his post with a remark that particularly resonated with users: "We don’t attend weddings anymore. We manage wedding expenses." Internet Reacts To Rising Wedding Expenses The post triggered a discussion about social expectations, financial pressure and changing wedding celebrations.

One user commented, "Social pressure is excruciating."

Another observed, "Weddings don’t look like weddings anymore." Responding to this, Anup wrote, "Yep true, half the time it feels like a packed event schedule rather than a family gathering."

A user remarked, "Indian weddings are becoming less about celebrating love and more about managing budgets, outfits, and social obligations."

Another comment read, "Weddings have become financial projects with free food."

One more user pointed out, "We spend more time managing wedding budgets and schedules than actually celebrating relationships. We've somehow lost the joy of simple gatherings."

The discussion reflects a growing sentiment that attending weddings can involve more planning, spending and social obligations than simply enjoying the celebrations.