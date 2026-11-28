Punjab ETT teachers protested in Chandigarh demanding action on long-pending grievances. Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh University teachers continued their agitation against the University Amendment Bill, citing concerns over academic autonomy.

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 28 (ANI): Punjab Elementary Teacher Training (ETT) teachers on Saturday staged a protest near Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia's residence in Chandigarh, demanding action on their pending grievances. Heavy police deployment was witnessed at the protest site. A protester said the teachers had been raising their concerns with the Punjab government for the past five years, but their demands remained unaddressed despite repeated assurances. “We are a group of ETT teachers from Punjab. For the past five years, we have been pleading with this government to address our issues, but they have only offered one false promise after another. Harpal Singh Cheema had promised us that as soon as their party came to power, the matter concerning these 180 teachers would be resolved on a priority basis. Yet, even after five years, not a single one of our demands has been met. Instead, we are being subjected to high-handedness and mistreatment. They are treating every section of society in Punjab this way,” the protester said. Another protester said the teachers intended to hold a peaceful demonstration but were prevented by police from moving further. “We intend to hold a peaceful protest. We have been stopped here to prevent us from moving any further. We have no other demands; we simply want the clerk who committed the malpractice to be suspended,” the protester said.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, the Himachal Pradesh University Teachers' Welfare Association (HPUTWA) on Thursday met the Governor of Himachal Pradesh and raised concerns over the university's autonomy, academic freedom and institutional structure, seeking protection of its established governance framework in the wake of the proposed University Amendment Bill. The association's peaceful and democratic agitation against the proposed amendment has continued for 85 days, with teachers staging a daily sit-in outside the Vice-Chancellor's office at Himachal Pradesh University (HPU). During the meeting, the HPUTWA executive committee delegation discussed several issues concerning the university's existing statutory framework, the Vice-Chancellor's appointment process, and its academic and administrative autonomy. The delegation urged the Governor to ensure that future decisions concerning the university preserve its historic institutional structure and autonomy. The Governor heard the delegation’s concerns and assured them that the issues raised would be considered. Explaining the significance of university autonomy, the delegation said that while autonomy literally means self-governance, its broader meaning lies in the ability of an institution to make independent decisions to achieve its objectives without external, particularly political, interference. In the context of universities, autonomy means freedom to take academic, research, administrative and policy-related decisions independently to fulfil their core institutional objectives, the association said. The delegation maintained that university autonomy was fundamental to academic freedom, research, innovation and institutional development and should not be weakened under any circumstances. The representatives further argued that the problems faced by the university should be addressed by providing adequate resources, qualified manpower, regular leadership and a robust academic system rather than restricting its autonomy. They said HPU must retain the freedom to make its own academic and research-related decisions to effectively fulfil its role in higher education and research. The delegation met the Governor under the guidance of former HPUTWA office-bearers and senior academicians Prof. D. D. Sharma, Prof. Chandra Mohan Parshira and Prof. Duni Chand. The delegation included HPUTWA President Nitin Vyas, Vice-President Yograj, Secretary Ankusha Bhardwaj, Joint Secretary Anjali Sharma, Treasurer Ram Lal, Rajesh Sharma and B R Thakur. Prof. Nitin Vyas, President of HPUTWA, said, “The autonomy of the university is not an issue concerning any one section alone. It is an important question linked to the future of the entire university community, including teachers, non-teaching staff, research scholars and students. Any adverse impact on autonomy could directly affect academic freedom, the quality of research, innovation and the university’s institutional decision-making process.” The association expressed hope that the issues raised before the Governor would receive positive consideration and that appropriate steps would be taken to safeguard the university’s autonomy and academic freedom. HPUTWA reiterated that its peaceful and democratic movement against the University Amendment Bill would continue to protect HPU’s institutional dignity, autonomy, academic freedom and democratic values. The association maintained that strengthening the university required developing it as an independent and capable institution rather than curtailing its autonomy. (ANI)