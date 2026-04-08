Delhi High Court reserved its order on actor Leena Maria Paulose's bail pleas in the Rs 200 crore extortion case. Her counsel cited trial delay and parity, while the ED and Delhi Police opposed the plea, calling her a co-head of the crime syndicate.

Delhi High Court on Wednesday reserved its order on the bail pleas of actor Leena Maria Paulose in the Rs 200 crores extortion case under MCOCA and the connected Money laundering case under PMLA. Leena Maria Paul is seeking bail on the grounds of delay in trial, period undergone and parity with other accused persons. Justice Prateek Jalan reserved the order after hearing submissions by counsel for Leena Maria Paulose and the investigation agencies.

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Arguments for Leena Maria Paulose's Bail

During arguments, Advocate Anant Malik alongwith John Paul Edison cousnsel for the accused Leena Maria Paulose, submitted that she has already undergone the minimum sentence of 3 years in PMLA as she has been in custody since September 2021. It was also argued that there is a delay on the part of the investigation Agency ED as the fifth supplementary charge sheet was filed after two years of her arrest, and arguments on the charge commenced after three years of arrest. Thirdly, it was also argued that rigor of section 45 of PMLA does not apply to Leena Maria Paulose as she is a woman. It was also argued that many co-accused have been granted bail by the trial court.

Prosecution's Case Against Bail

Delhi police and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) opposed the bail plea of actor Leena Maria, calling her the co-head of a crime syndicate. She alongwith her husband accsued in an extortion and money laundering case. Advocate Vivek Gurnani appeared for the ED and opposed the bail plea in the money laundering case. Senior advocate Sanjay Jain alongwith Advocate Akhand Pratap Singh, appeared for Delhi and opposed the bail plea of Leena Maria Paulose.

While opposing the bail plea, senior advocate Sanjay Jain said that the twin conditions of MCOCA have not been satisfied. She doesn't deserve to be released on bail. Delay in trial is not a ground for consideration of bail in MCOCA case. Delay in this case is caused by the accsued person. It was further argued by Senior Advocate Jain that she is a facilitator of the movement of funds. She was acting as a conduit. Delhi Police also opposed the submissions of parity, saying that the Bail orders of Pinky Irani and Avtar Singh Kochar are under challenge.

Defense Cites Personal Circumstances, Parity

While arguing bail for Leena Maria Paulose in the money laundering case, her counsel Advocate Anant submitted that, being a woman twin conditions of PMLA do not apply to Maria Paul. Advocate Malik further argued that Leena was not aware of the fact that her husband was running a crime syndicate. The counsel said that my (Leena Maria Paulose) husband, Sukesh Chandrasekhar, has an extramarital affair with the co-accused. It is the case of an investigation agency. My relationship with him is not good.

Justice Jalan asked with whom Sukesh had an extramarital affair? Advocate Malik submitted that it is the case of ED that Sukesh had an extramarital affair with Actor accsued in this case.

Advocate Malik further said that Leena is an actor, got an award, has deep roots in society, and is a dentist. She is not a flight risk.

ED Alleges Use of Crime Proceeds

On the other hand, Advocate Vivek Gurnani appeared for the ED and opposed the bail. Gurnani submitted that there are proceeds of crime. There is Money laundering through a bank account. Leena opened 5 proprietorship accounts. Crores of Rupees were deposited in these accounts. Counsel for ED further said that she used the Private jet. It shows that she was Using proceed of crime. Advocate Gurnani referred to statment wherein she stated that she utilised the money given by Sukesh and used it in setting up the nail artistry.

Earlier, Delhi police had argued that the delay caused in the matter was due to the accsued persons, as they sought adjournment before the trial court. It was also argued that Sukesh managed to get an entire ward in jail during corona epidemic. Matter is at the stage of arguements before the trial court. They are accused in MCOCA as well as in a money laundering case.

Senior advocate Jain had also said that Leena is not merely a spouse, she is co-head of the organised crime syndicate allegedly headed by Sukesh Chandrasekhar. There are other FIRs also against her..

Case Background and Proceedings

Leena and others accsued in Rs. 200 crores extortion and connected money laundering case seeking bail on the grounds of custody, parity, etc. These bail pleas have been pending since 2024. The Supreme Court had given a direction to decide the matter within a period of three weeks. Their bail pleas have been pending since 2024, accsued persons had approached the Supreme Court.

Earlier, on October 15, 2025, a single bench of e Delhi High Court released 17 bail matters, including actor Leena Maria Paul's plea in a money laundering and Extortion case after the transfer of Justice Arun Monga.

Leena Maria Paulose has sought bail on the grounds of period of custody, parity and provision of PMLA related to the women accused. She has been in custody for the last 3 years and 7 months.

Earlier, they had argued that she had been in custody for around 3 years and 7 months, and charges had not been framed yet. There is a delay in the trial. At the same time, some other co-accused persons have been granted by the High Court and the trial court. They had further argued that similarly placed accused Jacqueline Fernandez was not even arrested during the investigation. She was granted bail on an appearance on summons issued to her.

It was also submitted that on December 14 2021 complaint was filed against the petitioner and others; 178 witnesses are there. The matter is still at the stage of arguements on charges on behalf of the accused persons. Accused Pradeep Ramdani, Avtar Singh Kochar, Pinki Irani, and Jacqueline Fernandez are on bail, advocate Anant Malik had argued. Leena's role is similar to Fernandez's, he added. He had further submitted that Avtar Singh Kochar was granted bail on the ground of delay. While granting the bail Supreme Court's judgment in the Manish Sisodia case was also mentioned. A woman is entitled to special treatment while considering the bail of a woman under PMLA, the counsel added.

On the other hand, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) opposed the bail plea by submitting that the condition of 45 (2) doesn't apply to the woman accused. The Supreme Court has already decided what is to be considered, the ED said. The twin conditions of section 45 are in addition to the provisions of 439 CrPC. Besides it, the Conduct of the accused is also to be looked into while considering the bail plea. (ANI)