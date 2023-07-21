Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rozgar Mela: PM Modi to distribute over 70,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits on July 22

    The selected recruits will be joining different Ministries/Departments, including Revenue, Financial Services, Posts, School Education, Higher Education, Defence, Health and Family Welfare, Central Public Sector Undertakings, Water Resources, Personnel & Training, and Home Affairs.

    Rozgar Mela: PM Modi to distribute over 70,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits on July 22 AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 21, 2023, 1:30 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to distribute over 70,000 appointment letters to newly recruited individuals via video conferencing on Saturday (July 22). During the Rozgar Mela, which will take place at 44 locations across the country, the Prime Minister will also address the appointees. These recruitments span various Central Government Departments and State Governments/UTs, emphasizing the government's commitment to employment generation.

    The selected recruits will be joining different Ministries/Departments, including Revenue, Financial Services, Posts, School Education, Higher Education, Defence, Health and Family Welfare, Central Public Sector Undertakings, Water Resources, Personnel & Training, and Home Affairs.

    'Do you have any shame?' BJP lashes out at Mamata for Manipur-type assault on woman in West Bengal

    The Rozgar Mela aims to accelerate employment opportunities and empower the youth to participate in national development. Additionally, the newly inducted appointees will have access to Karmayogi Prarambh, an online learning module on the iGOT Karmayogi portal, offering over 580 e-learning courses for flexible and accessible training.

    In June this year, PM Modi had distributed over 70,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits. The distribution took place via video conferencing, with the Prime Minister also addressing the appointees on the occasion.

    The event was held simultaneously at as many as 43 locations across the country, and the recruitments were conducted in collaboration with Central Government Departments as well as State Governments and Union Territories.

    'Modi' surname defamation case: SC to hear Rahul Gandhi's plea on August 4, issues notice to Gujarat govt

    Last Updated Jul 21, 2023, 1:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru: Accusing of cheating, PES college student dies; mother demands justice vkp

    Bengaluru: Accusing of cheating, PES college student dies; mother demands justice

    Delhi student's AI headset 'AlterEgo' allows seamless ordering pizza with your mind AJR

    Delhi student's AI headset 'AlterEgo' allows seamless ordering pizza with your mind

    Bengaluru terror plot: Interrogation reveals shocking details, conspiracy yet to unravel vkp

    Bengaluru terror plot: Interrogation reveals shocking details, conspiracy yet to unravel

    BJP lashes out at Mamata for Manipur-type assault on woman in West Bengal during Panchayat Election

    'Do you have any shame?' BJP lashes out at Mamata for Manipur-type assault on woman in West Bengal

    Kerala Lottery Result July 21 Nirmal NR-338 draw today check winning ticket numbers and prize money

    Kerala Lottery Result July 21: Nirmal NR-338 draw at 3 pm; check prize money

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru: Accusing of cheating, PES college student dies; mother demands justice vkp

    Bengaluru: Accusing of cheating, PES college student dies; mother demands justice

    boAt unveils first Smart Ring with heart rate body temperature other health tracking features check details gcw

    boAt unveils first Smart Ring with heart rate & other health tracking features; Check details

    Delhi student's AI headset 'AlterEgo' allows seamless ordering pizza with your mind AJR

    Delhi student's AI headset 'AlterEgo' allows seamless ordering pizza with your mind

    Bengaluru terror plot: Interrogation reveals shocking details, conspiracy yet to unravel vkp

    Bengaluru terror plot: Interrogation reveals shocking details, conspiracy yet to unravel

    Barbie LEAKED: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling film OUT on Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla and other torrent sites ADC

    Barbie LEAKED: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling film OUT on Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla and other torrent sites

    Recent Videos

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch snt

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch

    Video Icon
    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates WATCH AJR

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates | WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon