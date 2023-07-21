Rozgar Mela: PM Modi to distribute over 70,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits on July 22

The selected recruits will be joining different Ministries/Departments, including Revenue, Financial Services, Posts, School Education, Higher Education, Defence, Health and Family Welfare, Central Public Sector Undertakings, Water Resources, Personnel & Training, and Home Affairs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to distribute over 70,000 appointment letters to newly recruited individuals via video conferencing on Saturday (July 22). During the Rozgar Mela, which will take place at 44 locations across the country, the Prime Minister will also address the appointees. These recruitments span various Central Government Departments and State Governments/UTs, emphasizing the government's commitment to employment generation.

The Rozgar Mela aims to accelerate employment opportunities and empower the youth to participate in national development. Additionally, the newly inducted appointees will have access to Karmayogi Prarambh, an online learning module on the iGOT Karmayogi portal, offering over 580 e-learning courses for flexible and accessible training.

In June this year, PM Modi had distributed over 70,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits. The distribution took place via video conferencing, with the Prime Minister also addressing the appointees on the occasion.

The event was held simultaneously at as many as 43 locations across the country, and the recruitments were conducted in collaboration with Central Government Departments as well as State Governments and Union Territories.

