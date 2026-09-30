A man’s jaw-dropping stunt has gone viral after he was seen carrying a reportedly 164 kg motorcycle on his neck while climbing a ladder. The unusual display of strength and balance left spectators amazed and viewers questioning how he managed it.

A man’s extraordinary display of strength and balance has caught attention online after a video showing him carrying a reportedly 164 kg motorcycle on his neck while climbing a ladder went viral.

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The footage shows the man attempting the unusual stunt while balancing the heavy motorcycle on his neck as he carefully makes his way up a ladder. The feat has left spectators amazed, with many viewers expressing disbelief over how he managed to maintain his balance while carrying such a heavy load. The stunt appears to require considerable physical strength, coordination and balance, particularly as the man climbs the ladder with the motorcycle positioned above him. The unusual nature of the act has helped the video gain traction on social media, where users have been sharing and reacting to the footage.

While the exact location and circumstances surrounding the stunt remain unclear, the video has sparked widespread discussion among viewers. Many questioned how the man was able to perform such a challenging feat without losing his balance. The viral clip has drawn attention primarily for its unusual combination of strength and balance. However, attempting such stunts without proper safety measures can carry significant risks. The video continues to circulate online as viewers react to the man’s remarkable display.