A 26-year-old woman was killed in a shooting during a religious ceremony in Rohru, Shimla. Two have been arrested. CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed grief and ordered strict action against those responsible for the alleged celebratory firing.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday expressed grief over the death of a woman during a religious ceremony in Kulgaon of Rohru subdivision in Shimla district.

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According to a statement released by the Chief Minister's Office, the Chief Minister telephonically took the details of the incident and directed the district administration to gather information and take strict action against those responsible. He also expressed his condolences to the bereaved family and prayed to the Almighty for the peace of the departed soul and for strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

Two Arrested, Murder Case Registered

Two persons have been arrested in connection with a shooting incident during a Religious ceremony in Kulgaon village of Chirgaon area in Rohru subdivision, which resulted in the death of a 26-year-old woman.

Speaking to ANI, Additional SP Abhishek said, "A case has been registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (murder) and Section 25 of the Arms Act, 1959. Two accused have been arrested, and the weapon used in the incident has been recovered. Further investigation is in progress."

The deceased has been identified as Ritika, a resident of Andra village in Chirgaon, Shimla district. The incident occurred around midnight on April 27 during a temple consecration ceremony, where celebratory firing allegedly took place, and a bullet hit the woman.

Police said statements of eyewitnesses are being recorded, and forensic examination of evidence, including the recovered weapon, is underway. Abhishek added that the situation remains under control despite protests by locals following the incident.