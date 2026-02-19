Rohit Pawar calls for the Aviation Minister's resignation over a conflict of interest in the Ajit Pawar plane crash probe, citing a TDP leader's presence at the VSR Aviation owner's son's wedding. A CBI inquiry has also been demanded.

Call for Transparent and International Inquiry

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leader Rohit Pawar has called for the Aviation Minister to step down during the ongoing investigation into the Ajit Pawar plane crash case, citing a potential conflict of interest. Pawar also said that a main leader from the Aviation Minister's party attended the wedding of the VSR Aviation owner's son, raising concerns that the investigation may not proceed in an impartial direction. Speaking to the media, he said," The owner of VSR Aviation recently held his son's wedding in Jaipur, Rajasthan, which was attended by a main leader of the TDP. The Aviation Minister belongs to that party. If they can attend the wedding of the VSR Aviation owner's son, the investigation may not proceed in the right direction. That is why we believe he should not remain in that post while the investigation is ongoing."

"Everyone should demand a different kind of inquiry. If everyone conducts a transparent inquiry, we can reach a proper conclusion. So, I welcome that move. Though it is a little late, it doesnot matter. What matters is that the investigation should be done by many organisations and investigation agencies, but along with this, some international agencies should also be involved," Rohit added.

Praful Patel Demands CBI Probe

NCP working President Praful Patel has also demanded a CBI inquiry into the Air Crash. On the demand for a CBI inquiry into Ajit Pawar's plane crash, Patel said, " After the tragic demise of Ajit Pawar, we should also get information whether every aspect is being investigated in the right direction or not. Today, AAIB is investigating technical matters. I have heard that the black box is also going to America for investigation. Perhaps they have not been able to investigate thoroughly here. The state government has also given the investigation to the CID. But after such a big accident involving such a big leader, we feel that information should be obtained from every aspect. CBI is a reliable organisation. If the investigation is done by CBI, then some facts and aspects should also be taken into account. CBI can do this work." (ANI)