Call for Transparent and International Inquiry
"Everyone should demand a different kind of inquiry. If everyone conducts a transparent inquiry, we can reach a proper conclusion. So, I welcome that move. Though it is a little late, it doesnot matter. What matters is that the investigation should be done by many organisations and investigation agencies, but along with this, some international agencies should also be involved," Rohit added.
Praful Patel Demands CBI Probe
NCP working President Praful Patel has also demanded a CBI inquiry into the Air Crash. On the demand for a CBI inquiry into Ajit Pawar's plane crash, Patel said, " After the tragic demise of Ajit Pawar, we should also get information whether every aspect is being investigated in the right direction or not. Today, AAIB is investigating technical matters. I have heard that the black box is also going to America for investigation. Perhaps they have not been able to investigate thoroughly here. The state government has also given the investigation to the CID. But after such a big accident involving such a big leader, we feel that information should be obtained from every aspect. CBI is a reliable organisation. If the investigation is done by CBI, then some facts and aspects should also be taken into account. CBI can do this work."