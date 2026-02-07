On the day of Zilla Parishad elections in Maharashtra, NCP-SCP's Rohit Pawar remembered his late uncle and former Dy CM Ajit Pawar, highlighting his dedication to the party's karyakartas. Ajit's wife, new Dy CM Sunetra Pawar, also cast her vote.

Rohit Pawar Remembers 'Dada' on Polling Day

NCP-SCP leader Rohit Pawar on Saturday remembered former Deputy Chief Minister and NCP Chief Ajit Pawar as 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis go into the election process today, saying that he had always actively participated in the campaigning for his party and karyakartas. Pawar said that Dada (Ajit Pawar) had strong beliefs and wanted his karyakartas or workers to win through elections and his party must come to power with strength. "Zila Parishad elections are being held in 12 districts of the state. Voting has been going on since 7.30 am. Dada (Ajit Pawar) would actively participate in election campaigning and stand up for his party and the karyakartas... Unfortunately, Dada is not among us anymore... Dada always wanted his karyakartas to be elected to power... Even today, if you look at it, if my grandfather were alive, he would still be going to every district, making efforts to select and bring forward his party workers. When we used to talk, and the discussion was about tickets or election symbols, his only thought was that his party workers win by being elected, and his party should come to power through their strength. I have cast my vote. I hope Dada's wishes for his party and karyakartas, and for his constituency, are fulfilled... In the last 10 days and for the coming 3 days, no political discussion has been or will be held in our family..." he stated.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Sunetra Pawar Steps In, Casts Vote

Earlier today, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, wife of former Deputy CM, who stepped in to fill the vacant position left by him after his demise in a plane crash occurred on January 28 in Baramati, cast her vote for the Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections.

Details of Rescheduled ZP, Panchayat Samiti Polls

Voting is underway today, February 7, in Maharashtra for 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis. The counting of votes will begin at 10:00 AM on February 9 at the respective counting centres. Elections are being held in the Konkan, Western Maharashtra, and the Latur, Dharashiv, and Parbhani districts of Marathwada.

The polling for the remaining phases of the general elections to 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis in Maharashtra was previously scheduled to be held on February 5, but was rescheduled to be held February 7, following the demise of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and the three-day state mourning declared in his honour and the counting of votes will take place on February 9 instead of February 7.

The remaining stages of the election include polling, counting of votes, and publication of the names of elected members in the Official Gazette. Following the declaration of results, the Model Code of Conduct will cease to be in force at the concerned locations. The names of the elected members will be published in the Government Gazette by February 11.