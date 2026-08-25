Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested Pardeep alias Sipahi, a wanted member of the Rohit Godara gang. He was wanted for a murder in Jhajjar, Haryana, and an Arms Act case in Delhi. Jhajjar Police had announced a Rs 5,000 reward for his arrest.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Tuesday arrested a 34-year-old wanted accused allegedly linked to the Rohit Godara gang in connection with an Arms Act case in Delhi and a highlighted murder case in Jhajjar, Haryana.

According to the Crime Branch, the accused has been identified as Pardeep alias Sipahi, a resident of Jhajjar in Haryana. Jhajjar Police had announced a reward of Rs 5,000 for information leading to his arrest.

Details of the Cases

Police said Pardeep was apprehended near Japanese Park in Rohini by a team of the Northern Range-I unit of the Crime Branch following specific intelligence about his movement. He was wanted in an FIR under the Arms Act at Police Station Najafgarh in the national capital, and an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Arms Act at Police Station Machhroli, Jhajjar in Haryana.

According to Delhi Police, the Najafgarh case relates to the recovery of an illegal firearm from accused Pankaj alias Rakesh alias Kaliya, who allegedly disclosed that he had obtained the weapon from Pardeep.

Police said Pardeep was also allegedly involved in a firing incident at Subhana village in Jhajjar on May 16, during which around 30 rounds were allegedly fired at two rival persons. One of the victims, Hitesh alias Gullu, sustained multiple firearm injuries and later died. His associates were arrested in the murder case, while Pardeep remained absconding, police said.

Criminal Background and Gang Association

During interrogation, Pardeep allegedly disclosed that he came into contact with Naveen Boxer, an alleged member of the Rohit Godara gang, after sustaining bullet injuries during an altercation in 2022. He allegedly procured illegal weapons through his contacts to take revenge against rivals.

Police further said Pardeep was arrested in Haryana in 2024 in a case involving alleged extortion, criminal intimidation and Arms Act offences, in which four illegal firearms were recovered. He was later granted bail.

According to the Crime Branch, Pardeep has four criminal cases registered against him, including cases under the Arms Act, murder-related provisions, extortion and other offences.

Legal Action and Further Probe

The accused was formally arrested under Section 35(1)(c) of the BNSS after completion of legal formalities. Further investigation is underway to ascertain his alleged role in the supply of illegal arms, his association with gang members and his involvement in other criminal activities. (ANI)