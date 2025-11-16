JDU's Neeraj Kumar questioned Lalu Yadav's silence after his daughter Rohini Acharya quit politics, alleging she was abused and thrown out by Tejashwi Yadav. Kumar urged Lalu not to become the 'Dhritrashtra' of politics over the family dispute.

JDU Questions Lalu and Rabri Devi's Silence

Janata Dal (United) leader Neeraj Kumar on Sunday questioned the silence of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi after their daughter Rohini Acharya announced her decision to quit politics and distance herself from the family, calling the development "a matter of concern."

Speaking to ANI, Neeraj Kumar said Rohini Acharya, who had donated a kidney to her father, had been "treated unfairly". "Rohini Acharya is a daughter who saved her father's life, a daughter is Lakshmi. Insulting her has never been part of our tradition. Why are Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi silent on this?" he asked. Referring to past family disputes, the JDU leader said, "This is the second incident. It happened with Aishwarya first and now with Rohini. These tears will cost Lalu Yadav very dearly. He should not become the 'Dhritrashtra' of politics and must expose the one who is at fault. This is their internal matter, but it is certainly a matter of concern."

Rohini Acharya Announces Exit, Blames Tejashwi's Aide

Rohini Acharya, who has been a prominent supporter of her father during his health struggles and political campaigns on Saturday posted an emotional message on social media declaring that she would step away from politics and sever ties with the family. She announced her decision to "quit" politics and "disowned" her family taking all "blame" for the party's poor show in the polls. "I'm quitting politics and I'm disowning my family. This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had asked me to do and I'm taking all the blame," Acharya wrote on X. However, the Rashtriya Janata Dal has not issued a response to the controversy.

'Abused and Hit': Acharya's Allegations

Tejashwi Yadav and his close aide RJD MP Sanjay Yadav have "thrown" her out of the family, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini claimed yesterday. Tejashwi's sister alleged that she was "disgraced, abused, and even hit" when she questioned Sanjay Yadav about the party's defeat. "I have no family. You can go and ask this to Sanjay Yadav, Rameez, and Tejashwi Yadav. They are the ones who threw me out of the family," Rohini Acharya told reporters in her first reaction after being asked about her 'shocking' announcement earlier in the day.

Claiming that the party leadership don't want to take responsibility for the defeat in the Assembly election, Rohini Acharya said, "They don't want to take any responsibility. The whole nation is asking why the party failed like this. When you name Sanjay Yadav and Rameez, you are thrown out of the house, disgraced, abused, and even hit," she said.

Context: RJD's Poll Performance

RJD suffered poorly in the Bihar assembly polls as the party got just 25 seats, despite contesting on more than 140 seats in the 243-member state assembly. The ruling NDA got 202 seats, a three-fourths majority in the 243-member House. (ANI)